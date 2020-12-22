MICHAEL REAGAN: The yahoos who stole Christmas

The way it’s supposed to work, by law, is the way it worked until Sen. Harry Reid and the Obama administration changed it in 2010 for partisan reasons.

The process should be for Congress to pass 12 specific spending bills to pay for government things like transportation, the military, etc., by Sept. 30 every fiscal year.

But for 10 years our public servants in Congress have not been able to get their act together to pass the 12 appropriations bills.

Instead, what they’ve done is combine several of the spending bills into gigantic omnibus bills that are packed with all kinds of goodies to reward donors and special interests or to fund federally funded local boondoggles that otherwise would never have the votes to pass.

It’s been a sweet racket for these yahoos.

They’ve found out that if they don’t pass the omnibus bills by Sept. 30, like they’re supposed to, they can use a continuing resolution and the threat of a government shutdown to scare the public and get their crappy stuff passed unnoticed in huge spending bills.

The sad thing is these yahoos have been playing this dirty game in Washington for a long time, but no one ever holds them accountable and the media never tell the story.