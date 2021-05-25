MICHAEL REAGAN: What really killed Ma’Khia Bryant?

Within four years, a quarter of the system’s annual “graduates” – 5,000 kids – will become involved in the criminal justice system.

Thousands of other angry, unloved and unskilled young adults each year end up homeless or are funneled into the sex trafficking business. And it’s estimated that half of the country’s homeless population has spent part of their lives in foster care.

Statistics say that foster children who are placed in five or more homes have a 90 percent chance of becoming involved in the criminal justice system. Mc’Khia, who entered the system as a teenager, was in five homes in two years.

Most people have no idea how the foster care system works or understand the damage it can do to young children when they are separated from the parents.

At age 3 or 4, children have no way of knowing they are being abused. They can even confuse abuse with being loved.

When the county youth services people come and pull them out of their beds in the middle of the night, put them in the back of a car and take them to a strange home, they don’t know what’s going on.

They don’t know that they’re being helped or protected. They just know they’ve been taken away from everyone they love and everything they know.