MICHAEL SHANNON: An old-time (circa 2019) Christmas in Baton Rouge

Pastor Tony Spell is a man who takes his texts seriously. He believes in the plain truth of the Bible and the First Amendment. And that’s why Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, La. will be having Christmas services as usual this year.

In person. In the presence of God.

Pastor Spell told me this weekend 31 buses from Life Tabernacle will leave the parking lot and bring poor children from an 80-mile radius back to church for a Christmas service and gift-giving event. On a typical Sunday 647 children participate, but Christmas is expected to be much larger since every other church in the area has canceled the celebration of the birth of Christ on orders from Caesar.

These pastors rationalize their weakness and soothe their conscience by claiming “virtual church” is a breakthrough harnessing technology to reach the Body of Christ. The truth is “virtual church” is as worthless as “virtual learning.” It atomizes the congregation, leaving it distanced, isolated and abandoned.

In a shocking testimony of just how pastors have failed their flocks, a Parade magazine poll found only 9% of Christians plan to attend Christmas services.