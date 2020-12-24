MIKE GONZALEZ: 2020 proves what happens on campus does not stay on campus

The Las Vegas marketing slogan “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” meant to convey the hope that whatever you did during your stopover in “Sin City” would remain secret to friends and family.

Equally, many assumed that the racialized theories that developed in the academy in the 20th century would stay within the cloistered walls of campus.

Neither turned out to be true in real life. The effects of overdoses, sexually transmitted diseases, unwanted pregnancies and gambling losses are carried back to Seattle, Albuquerque and Boston, and they hurt the lives of your loved ones there. Just as equally, the excesses of critical race theory have left the ivory towers and hit the streets of America with a vengeance.

Just witness what happened in America in 2020, when the death of George Floyd led to months of mayhem, caused by individuals whose warped view of their own country had been clearly molded by the teachings of critical race theory.

The academic James Lindsay traces the point when critical race theory thinking finally finds expression in the streets of America back to the killing of the African American 18-year-old Michael Brown in August 2014 by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri.