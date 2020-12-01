MIKE GONZALEZ: Hispanic Americans reject victimhood status as they embrace the American dream

There are many plausible explanations. A recent Harvard/Harris poll showed that Hispanics give the president high marks for managing the economy and “stimulating jobs.” Many liberals have assumed that these voters care only about immigration, but they consistently place the economy and schools ahead.

Or it could be the riots or the Marxist roots of the organizers. An AP poll found that Latino support of the protests was 31 percent, lower than the plunging national average of 39 percent.

Or, it could be something much deeper. Mexican-born Arizonan Gabriela Salcedo put it succinctly in The Washington Post: “It infuriates me that the government puts me in a box and calls me a Latino or a Hispanic or minority female. It doesn’t work for me, because I am no different than other Americans in terms of the things that interest me: to be able to put food on my table, to have a job.”

A recent vast study, including focus groups and national surveys, conducted recently by Ian Haney Lopez and Tory Gavito, substantiates Salcedo’s gripe.

It revealed what the two progressive pollsters declared “sobering” findings. The most breathtaking – to the pollsters – was that only the most progressive 25 percent of the people classified as Hispanics see themselves as “people of color.”