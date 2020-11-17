MIKE GONZALEZ: The enlightened woke have invaded our minds

The enlightened woke keep telling us (the benighted helots) that we must all “decolonize our minds.”

The poet Mukoma Wa Ngugi advises, for example, that this mental cleansing must take place because “inherited colonial inequalities were becoming more entrenched.”

Conservatives’ first reaction to this idea would be to laugh about how beyond parody the left has become. But let’s take this proposition seriously for a moment and apply it to the concepts we accept and the words we use in everyday life.

Why do conservatives routinely use ideas, terms and phrases that the left created as part of a project? The 2020 election, which blew up so many leftist shibboleths, offers a wonderful inflection point to recalibrate our thinking.

Here’s the reality: The left has been in charge of the culture-making institutions for so long that we can, in all seriousness, consider ourselves to have been colonized. This has been the result of the call by 1960s’ radical Rudi Dutschke for a “Long March Through the Institutions.”