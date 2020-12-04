PATRICK TYRRELL: The horrific killing of Christians in Nigeria

Police are also complicit, according to reports. Some police stations haven’t responded to brutal anti-Christian violence even when loud gunfire and screams are clearly audible from less than a mile away.

Such inaction by police is common when victims aren’t Christians. The terrorists also have benefited from millions of dollars in ransom payments, leading Nigeria to be called the kidnapping capital of Africa.

Nigeria should protect the rule of law by using its military to confront and crush the perpetrators.

As the entry on Nigeria in The Heritage Foundation’s 2020 Index of Economic Freedom shows, the country is among the worst in the world in supporting the rule of law. The most heinous forms of cruelty and brutality go unopposed. Terror reigns in Christian villages.

A new book titled “The Next Jihad: Stop the Christian Genocide in Africa” documents atrocities and warns that all-out genocide could happen if Nigeria’s government and the world’s media organizations don’t stop turning a blind eye to what is going on.

The authors, both Americans, journeyed to the scene of attacks from January through March in which more than 400 Christians lost their lives. The authors interviewed many survivors whose lives have been ruined, reporting: