RACHEL GRESZLER: What women can do to prepare for, benefit from, Social Security reform

Simply put, Social Security is unsustainable.

That means it will be reformed, and it will happen within the next 15 years.

That’s a scary thought for most people, but change can be a good thing. After all, the program is incredibly outdated and its higher-than-ever-intended cut from workers’ paychecks has limited individuals’ and families’ autonomy and opportunities.

Society was a lot different when Social Security debuted in 1935 – especially for women. They were expected to marry, rely on their husbands to be the breadwinners, and not work outside the home.

In fact, what we know today as Social Security’s spousal benefit was first called a “wife’s benefit.”

But World War II, with its domestic army of Rosie-the-riveters, set off a massive expansion of women’s participation in the labor force.

Since then, women have become more educated (females now surpass males in college degrees) and taken on a nearly equal role to men in the labor force. Their earnings growth continues to outpace that of men.

Moreover, women are taking on more financial management roles for themselves and their families.