ROBERT E. MOFFIT: How the Medicare advantage program is breaking records

Medicare Advantage plans also receive help from the government's flexible regulatory regime. This enables the plans to vary their benefit offerings in response to Medicare beneficiaries' changing wants and needs.

Medicare Advantage is succeeding well beyond official expectations. Though MA has been steadily improving since its start in 2003, the Trump administration's management of the program, focused laser-like on regulatory flexibility, has not only expanded seniors' health plan choices and health benefit options, it has also controlled seniors' costs.

Seniors are voting with their feet. Today, Medicare Advantage enrolls more than 24 million Medicare beneficiaries, or more than one-third of the total Medicare population. For 2021, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services projects that 26.9 million beneficiaries will enroll in the program, or about 42% of all Medicare beneficiaries. Since 2017, when the Trump administration took over program management, there has been a 44% increase in MA enrollment.

At the same time, seniors' health plan choices will sharply increase next year. Today, senior and disabled citizens can choose on average about 39 private health plans; next year they will be able to choose from an estimated 47 health plans, including new plans in the nation's rural counties.