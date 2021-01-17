STEPHEN IMBEAU: There is a hole in my heart

Florence and South Carolina have lost a great man. Fred F. DuBard died at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in peace.

Great memories linger. I have now lost four close, dear Florence friends, but many yet remain. I will keep them closer than ever.

Fred was born May 10, 1935, in Union and grew up in Chester. He was always the very intelligent guy who made school look easy, but he also liked the streets and people, working early on with his father in the food business, doing odd jobs and driving a truck.

He graduated from Wofford College with a degree in business and psychology (and eventually became a leader of the Wofford Alumni Association, a VERY important alumni group) and then from the University of Tennessee with a Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling. As soon as he married Jessie Stanley of Conway on June 7, 1958, Uncle Sam called, but he was assigned to the Army stateside in Knoxville.

After military service, he went with the Pearce-Young-Angel (PYA) Company as its sales manager in the Charleston food operation. Moving laterally into the beer business, he was promoted to sales manager with the Budweiser franchise of Greenville. Later he was made vice president of the Budweiser operation that included Greenville, Spartanburg, Ashville, Anderson and Columbia.