STEPHEN IMBEAU: There is a hole in my heart

Florence and South Carolina have lost a great man. Fred F. DuBard died at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in peace.
Great memories linger. I have now lost four close, dear Florence friends, but many yet remain. I will keep them closer than ever.
Fred was born May 10, 1935, in Union and grew up in Chester. He was always the very intelligent guy who made school look easy, but he also liked the streets and people, working early on with his father in the food business, doing odd jobs and driving a truck.
He graduated from Wofford College with a degree in business and psychology (and eventually became a leader of the Wofford Alumni Association, a VERY important alumni group) and then from the University of Tennessee with a Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling. As soon as he married Jessie Stanley of Conway on June 7, 1958, Uncle Sam called, but he was assigned to the Army stateside in Knoxville.
After military service, he went with the Pearce-Young-Angel (PYA) Company as its sales manager in the Charleston food operation. Moving laterally into the beer business, he was promoted to sales manager with the Budweiser franchise of Greenville. Later he was made vice president of the Budweiser operation that included Greenville, Spartanburg, Ashville, Anderson and Columbia.
Fred’s rising prominence in the beer business attracted the attention of the Baroody family of Florence. They brought him to Florence in 1972 to be their general manager. His success was astonishing, even to the Baroody family and John Kassab, the president of the N.B. Baroody Beverage Co. In 1989 Fred bought the franchise himself/ He was now DuBard Inc. with future business and financial success. He went on to increase sales and become a dominant player in both the Budweiser Company and the National Beer Association.
Fred moved into community service even before buying his business. His first experience was with the Beer Association, both in South Carolina and national. Then to community work, beginning with the YMCA, then on to the Florence Monday Rotary Club, the S.C. Bar Association (lay member on ethics), chair of Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College Foundation, the North Eastern Strategic Alliance and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Fred developed an easy, intelligent, persuasive style; he would advise rather than command; but once begun, his influence in Florence grew exponentially. He was cool under pressure and rarely seemed rattled or irritated. Tension was often eased with his broad, President Roosevelt-type smile. He preferred to meet folks at his large, office desk or on his back porch rocking chairs overlooking The Farm. Fred knew people all around South Carolina. He put his money where his mouth was.
Fred was an important force and powerbroker in Florence for approximately 40 years. I was lucky enough to know him well for about 25 of those years.
I first met Fred through Florence County Progress (1989). Progress is a privately funded economic development organization working with the Florence County Government’s Economic Development entity – and then the Florence Chamber of Commerce (1992), consolidating our friendship during the Visions 2000 Committee work (1992-1994). Visions 2000 was an effort by the city of Florence to equip Florence for the first decade of the new millennium. Fred was a leader, I was a worker bee, assigned to head the “cultural” committee – and then through the successful Frank Willis for Mayor (of Florence) campaign (1995).
Once mayor, Willis brought a small group together for regular meals and trips to our Florence multinational businesses; Fred and I were two of the six. But Fred and I earlier bonded traveling together about once a month to nurture a small venture capital business called Coastal Growth Partners, LLC (see Imbeau, S and DuBard, F; Small Town Entrepreneurs; SW Printing; 2020 – ISBN # 9781736074107) from 1996 to 2003. Fred would drive, unless we were flying, and I would talk, read the paper and sleep. Our emotional bonds were strengthened with Mayor Frank’s group of six, traveling to Switzerland on eight trips; you will have to ask other bystanders about Fred’s reaction when I once impulsively jumped over an inside wall without going through customs at the Basle International Airport.
Fred and I bought and managed the “Pee Dee Pride” ice hockey team together with the Willises, the Avents, the Hylers and the Leathermans for four years.
Even in Fred’s retirement after selling DuBard Inc in 2006, we remained close. We also, part of the now old “six,” continued to celebrate Valentine’s Day each year and share a turkey fry at Christmas. Shirley and I were at the DuBard side during wife Jessie’s long illness … and Fred’s.
Happy times, tough times. I will always love Fred.
Dr. Stephen Imbeau is a citizen columnist for the Morning News. He and his wife, Shirley, moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Arriving from Wisconsin, they were most surprised the next morning to see six inches of snow on the ground. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr. Imbeau with Dr. Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest allergy practices in South Carolina. You can reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.