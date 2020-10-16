STEVEN BUCCI: The irrational, erroneous assumptions of sanctuary cities and states

They would have gone directly from state or local custody into ICE control for their deportations, rather than allowing them to victimize people again, and possibly endanger more bystanders and the federal agents who now have to tackle a potentially armed suspect during a second arrest scenario.

No one expects the state and local cops to do ICE’s job of federal immigration law enforcement, but holding an identified, convicted violent criminal until ICE can arrive, sign for them and take them with no dangerous break in custody only makes common sense.

Except in states such as California, I guess.

Sanctuary city laws should be banned. If that’s not possible, that city’s federal aid packages should be reduced by the costs the feds accrue to do their jobs under such absurd strictures, and any costs for federal authorities to mitigate the damage done by the criminals deliberately released by the sanctuary jurisdiction.

This craziness must stop. America’s leaders have a responsibility to maintain law and order. Federal immigration laws should not be ignored because liberal politicians disagree with the law of the land.

If you think the immigration statutes are wrong or unnecessary, get them changed by Congress. Allowing states and cities to pick and choose what federal laws they will follow is corrosive to American society.

Steven P. Bucci, Ph.D., is a visiting fellow at the Douglas and Sarah Allison Center who focuses on cybersecurity, military special operations, and defense support to civil authorities. This piece originally appeared in The Daily Signal.