TOM DORSEL: GUS

Gus, seeing the writing on the wall, chunked his pitch shot still short of the green, chipped up from there, but was now lying 4 shots to my 2 shots. At that point, he walked up, picked up my ball and handed it to me, thereby conceding my putt and the match. He simply said, “Good match, Tommy.” I didn’t know till then that he even knew my name.

I was numb, not knowing what to say. I was just happy I didn’t have to putt it, because I was shaking so much I might have 4-putted.

End notes

As the match unfolded, word must have spread because a small crowd had assembled around the 18th green. Curiously, one notable absentee was my dad. He knew I never liked him watching me compete, so he was home, but someone called him and told him he better get out here for the finish of this match.

I later found out that he was up in the locker room, which was close to the 18th green, standing on a stool watching out of a small raised window in the showers. Perfect. He got to see it, and I didn’t know he was there. However, from that point on I was always looking for him in the bushes or hiding somewhere behind a tree.