TOM PURCELL: Believe it or not, money isn’t the key to happiness

They said it took forever to walk to the store and back because so many people stopped them to say hello.

They told me they felt sorry for kids today who have so much material wealth but will never know the deep connections they had with so many neighbors and friends when they were growing up. But we know all this.

We all know that the happiest moments in our own lives involve friends and family.

These are the people who affect the deeper part of our nature, our spirits and souls, where true happiness resides.

These are the people who can make us laugh so hard our guts hurt – or who are there to help us when we’re down and out and in need of advice or just someone to talk to.

Yet too many of us today spend most of our waking hours not nurturing our friends and families but chasing success and money and a bigger house.

Sadly, we don’t experience the “life satisfaction” that people in some of the poorest countries on Earth enjoy every day – as the true happiness that is right under our noses eludes us.

