Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING FLORENCE AND DARLINGTON COUNTIES. FOR THE BLACK CREEK...INCLUDING QUINBY...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX. PHP?WFO=ILM THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED MONDAY MORNING AT 10 AM EDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM EDT SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 8:00 PM EDT SUNDAY WAS 11.4 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 11.6 FEET JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 11.5 FEET, FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO YARDS OF ALL RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.7 FEET ON 12/26/2019. &&