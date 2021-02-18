United Way’s role and impact in our community

For more than 66 years now, United Way of Florence County (UWFC) has been the cornerstone of the social service sector in Florence County.
As a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, UWFC is independently governed by a local volunteer board and operates on a community level to best meet the local needs of those in Florence County. By working together with a broad range of community partners, United Way of Florence County addresses the needs of more than 20,000 individuals right here in our community.
To help address the needs, UWFC partners with a wide range of community nonprofits to help individuals in the health, income, education, youth, emergency, supportive and special services sectors.
Currently, UWFC is partnered with 22 nonprofits to fund 30 programs in the Florence community. Of those 22, seven are funded in the education/youth sector, three in the financial/emergency, four in the health/medical, three in the special services and five in the supportive services.
To fund these agencies, UWFC runs an annual campaign and heavily relies on the support from company campaigns, local businesses and individual donors. Last year, UWFC’s fundraising efforts guaranteed that $850,000 were allocated to their 22 partner agencies.
To determine how the funds from their annual campaign are distributed, UWFC’s Community Investment Committee (CIC) undergoes agency tours, detailed applications and extensive deliberation to decide which agencies receive which amounts. To ensure agencies are properly utilizing their money, UWFC conducts quarterly reports with each agency.
Beyond UWFC’s work with their partner agencies, UWFC provides opportunities and initiatives for all who need help or wish to impact others in a positive way. UWFC’s top three initiatives include the Day of Caring, VITA and 211.
For more than 28 years now, individuals and businesses have teamed up to give back to our community by volunteering through UWFC’s annual Day of Caring. UWFC’s annual Day of Caring is where hundreds of volunteers come together for one day out of the entire year to complete projects proposed by United Way’s partner agencies.
Projects include but are not limited to cleaning, construction, landscaping, painting, etc. Completion of these projects allows our agencies to enhance the quality of services they provide and establishes a sense of pride and greater understanding on the importance of volunteerism.
Sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is geared to help older, disabled, non-English speaking or low-income taxpayers who need assistance. Last year, UWFC’s VITA Program had an economic impact of $59,466.50. This year, due to the pandemic, UWFC is not preparing taxes on site/in-person. Taxes will be prepared by appointment only by a remote volunteer. If individuals wish to file their taxes themselves, through a partnership with United Way and H&R Block, ANY individual with a simple tax return can file their Federal and State returns online for FREE through MyFreeTaxes.com.
United Way’s 211 is a vital service operated and funded, in part, by local United Ways to help connect individuals to resources in the area. This vital service is a free, confidential and 24/7 service that individuals can use to reach resources such as rent/utilities assistance, food, shelter, health care, counseling, employment services, etc. Individuals looking for help can call/text 2-1-1 or visit sc211.org
Without UWFC’s initiatives, partnerships with 22 agencies and support from our community, UWFC would not be able to fulfill its mission: To positively impact the needs of our community by strengthening relationships, programs and services that produce measurable results and improve the quality of life and to be recognized as the leading health and human services support agency in the Pee Dee through resource development and community impact initiatives.
Each year, UWFC aims to expand its impact. Beginning in March, established 501(c)(3) agencies with a board of directors can apply to become a United Way agency.
If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more, giving a donation or getting involved, please contact the United Way office at 843-662-2407 or email at uwfloinfo@uwflorence.org.
Jenna Nance is the marketing manager for United Way of Florence County.