United Way’s role and impact in our community

For more than 66 years now, United Way of Florence County (UWFC) has been the cornerstone of the social service sector in Florence County.

As a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, UWFC is independently governed by a local volunteer board and operates on a community level to best meet the local needs of those in Florence County. By working together with a broad range of community partners, United Way of Florence County addresses the needs of more than 20,000 individuals right here in our community.

To help address the needs, UWFC partners with a wide range of community nonprofits to help individuals in the health, income, education, youth, emergency, supportive and special services sectors.

Currently, UWFC is partnered with 22 nonprofits to fund 30 programs in the Florence community. Of those 22, seven are funded in the education/youth sector, three in the financial/emergency, four in the health/medical, three in the special services and five in the supportive services.

To fund these agencies, UWFC runs an annual campaign and heavily relies on the support from company campaigns, local businesses and individual donors. Last year, UWFC’s fundraising efforts guaranteed that $850,000 were allocated to their 22 partner agencies.