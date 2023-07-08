Approximately 10 years ago, a survey was conducted here in Florence concerning what some community members believed to be the major issues of concern. Education, homelessness, and restoration of the family were cited as critical needs to be addressed, however, the major concern documented was race relations.

Today, thanks to the works of the Rev. Chris Handley and the dedicated members of the Racial Bridging Leadership Team of Helping Florence Flourish, that focus continues to be a priority. Fellowship meetings involving some local pastors, lay leaders, and congregation members across denominational lines have greatly enhanced needed dialogue. This is the only remaining group functioning out of a group of four areas, and because of the priority our citizens gave to the topic of race relations, I am glad God is energizing these Kingdom-focused persons

The meetings of this Helping Florence Flourish Racial Bridging Group are held on sites that include faith houses across denominational lines and embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, all godly characteristics of oneness. The fellowship usually includes a light meal for lunch, followed by table discussions on such topics as forgiveness. While attendees may choose to sit wherever they like, all tables must reflect racial diversity. This practice has always proven to be beneficial and productive in maximizing our discussions. Our last meeting featured Rev. Handley introducing us to the book “Kingdom Race Theory, God’s Answer to Our Racial Crisis,” by Dr. Tony Evans.

I encourage all of us to read all 105 pages of this paperback for several reasons. Given the racial climate in our society today, my first reason is to learn of Dr. Evan’s definitions of the following terms.

Racism

Systemic racism

Kingdom race theology

Biblical reconciliation

Biblical love

Biblical justice

Biblical freedom

One of the major contributors to the lack of understanding and civil conversations about race is the reluctance of people to sit down and listen to each other respectfully. Another contributing factor is that of not hearing and learning what one means by using such terms as “racist” and “white privilege.” The challenge is for us to have these conversations without denying the reality of all of our country’s history.

The next reason I encourage all of us to share in the reading of “Kingdom Race Theory” is to bring attention and discussion to what Dr. Evans outlined as “What Black Christians Should Do” and “What White Christians Should Do.”

At our last fellowship meeting on racial bridging, Rev. Handley provided discussion sheets at each of our tables that outlined the 14 points under each heading. We will find that Dr. Evans was very bold in challenging all of us to do what will go a long way in creating an atmosphere for racial reconciliation. Too, there is a much needed discussion in the book about “What Churches Should Do”.

Helping Florence Flourish has not just talked about racial bridging, but partnered in the community with others to renovate in a needed housing project and seeks to unite the community in an upcoming effort in August of this year. “Let’s Talk,” originated by Joan Billheilmer, has grown in participation to more than 100 people and further validates a genuine interest in making Florence better in terms of race relationships.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was right when he stated in his famous “I Have a Dream”speech at the March on Washington, Aug. 28, 1963, that one day he wanted his four little children to not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

He was also right when he said, “Like life, racial understanding is not something that we find but something that we must create. And so the ability of African Americans and whites to work together, to understand each other, will not be found readymade; it must be created by the fact of contact.”

Thus, the journey to achieve this need continues as we seek to build greater racial bridges.