First there were some Chinese mystery seeds showing up in everyone’s mailboxes. Our government decided right away that these seeds could be a threat to agriculture in this country and warned farmers and wannabe farmers across the nation that they should not sow these suspect seeds in their fields or backyard gardens.

There were serious concerns about what might germinate from these little packets labeled jewelry with no return address. For all we knew the seeds could sprout a new variety of Kudzu plants that would uncontrollably smother next year’s wheat crop leaving America with a shortage of light bread. With limited supplies of bread for toast, eggs we can’t afford, and shortages of butter, we may as well skip breakfast for a while.

Next came a virus with suspected origins in Wuhan, China. A devastating airborne microbe infecting and sickening millions across the world, including me. Many people lost their lives to COVID and countless numbers of people, months later after recovering from the initial infection, are still having lingering aftereffects of the illness that they may not ever recover from. A mishap in a lab that no one ever heard of in a town no one heard of, halfway across the world let a virus escape that killed people right here in Florence, SC. Shameful!

More recently news has focused on a Chinese App called Tik Tok. The FCC calls the app a national security concern and has gone so far to say that the app is harvesting data that is being shared with the Chinese government. The FCC, the CEOs of Google and Apple think the Communist Party in China may be using data compiled in our smart phones to build databases about Americans, using GPS locations to track us, collecting biometric face identification of users, and who knows what else. My take on this is that the Chinese may be making unintelligent assumptions about American culture since Tik Tok users are youngsters creating mindless and tasteless videos when they should be studying for their next high school or college exam.

Now we find that the Chinese are sending weather balloons across our country. I guess the Chinese are concerned about the snow, ice, flooding, and frigid temperatures causing hardships on Americans with down power lines and commuters with bent fenders that can’t navigate icy roads.

This balloon was not your average run-of-the-mill $400 weather balloon. The one they floated across our country was huge and big enough to carry a payload the size of three school buses. We shot it down with a fighter jet that cost $344 million. Several jets were scrambled from bases in Virginia and a few F15 fighters from a base in New England. A bunch of jets , each flying at a cost of $7,000 per hour, sent to chase down a balloon, sounded like a little overkill, but they got the job done. The big balloon’s payload splashed down just off our coast and the Navy did some diving to recover the pieces they hope will allow them to understand what kind of weather information it was gathering. On a lighter note, there is an Air Force airplane jockey somewhere in Virginia that will forever be known as the pilot that popped the big balloon over South Carolina.

I’m not sure what the Chinese were looking for. It did not float anywhere near Mar-a- lago Florida, or the state of Delaware. So, I can presume it was not trying to zoom in on any of the found Top Secret documents that Trump and Biden accidentally took home. It was not anywhere near our southern border so I assume it wasn’t looking for a hole in the border wall where they might sneak a couple of Chinese terrorists into our country. I may be wrong, but I am sure the Chinese could care less about our weather. The way it traveled across North Carolina and South Carolina, it could have been scouting for a good barbecue joint. There would have been plenty of good ones to check out.

The real question is why do we keep tip toeing around the Chinese? Someone in our government needs to send a message to them to stop messing around. What are we waiting on? The next balloon may drop a new virus on us or some seeds they have genetically altered to devastate wheat and corn crops that we depend on for food. If they simply want some good barbecue, for goodness’s sake, send them some.