DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: All that scrolling and enlarging

We have an ongoing debate at our house. The subject usually surfaces when the weather is cold or rainy. It also comes up when it is time to pay the bill.
He can see the rolled-up and bagged newspaper from where he has his coffee every morning. I think he prefers the physical newspaper over the digital version but if the weather is not cooperating, making a mad dash to retrieve the news in his worn-out bedroom slippers, that he is not ready to part with, simply will not happen. I will appear later in the morning with my coffee and find the digital version of the newspaper on the computer screen. A peek through the blinds at the newspaper lying at the end of the driveway confirms my suspicion.
It’s either cold or wet or both outside and I know the debate about moving to a digital-only version of the news is about to ensue.
His side of the debate is pure economics. The contest that has not been decided is about how we receive the local news and its associated cost.
We concur on having a Morning News subscription and further agree that our morning coffee will not be the same without perusing the headlines of our daily paper.
The question that we have trouble agreeing on is about how it is delivered.
For him it’s also about the cost of the physical paper versus the less expensive digital version.
His contention is that the online version is exactly the same as the printed version.
When it is my turn to argue the case, I point out the flaws in his assertion. Where are the grocery ads in the Wednesday edition of the online copy and I don’t see any coupons on the screen when we read the digital Sunday paper.
What about the crossword puzzle and the Sudoku that you love so much?
You can’t work the puzzles unless you write on the computer screen.
The eraser is not going to work on the screen to get rid of your wrong answers. That little jab was uncalled for. I couldn’t help myself.
His rebuttal has some merit.
We are not likely to abandon our grocery store haunts to save 10 cents a pound on a couple of pork chops just because we saw an ad in the Wednesday edition. He is correct when he tells me we have coupons from the Sunday copy to save 50 cents on our next grocery visit. They are in a desk drawer with others stacked a couple of inches thick. All, but a couple expired between two years ago and last week.
The web is full of crossword puzzles and Sudoku pages that I can work online, thank you very much. I know he is right but I’m not ready to throw in the towel.
How about the secondary uses of the old papers? I saw you peeling potatoes and letting the peels fall on an edition we read a few days ago.
You used old papers as a drop cloth when you painted the front door. Those holiday decorations were stored in boxes with no lids. You used old papers as a makeshift covering to keep out the dust. We will be sending out some packages in the weeks before Christmas and I bet you will use old Morning News editions as packing. I had him with this one. He won’t have answers denying these truths.
“Yeah, but what about the cost?” is all he had.
I’m on a roll now. “Oh, I know the printed copy is a little more expensive, but I like it better than the digital version,” I tell him. Reading the digital Morning News with a smart phone is next to impossible. All that scrolling and enlarging on the Kindle is tiring, and what about the scrapbook, I ask. He has a scrapbook that he has kept from day one with all my columns in it.
On a Wednesday once a month when my column appears he clips it and adds it to the next page. He knows I like writing the column and he is proud of me and the work I put into them.
Are you going to go out on a cold rainy Wednesday next month in your worn-out bedroom shoes trying to find a copy of the paper in a convenience store so you can add a clipping to the scrapbook?
I can see it in his eyes. I got him now.
The debate is about to fizzle.
I am ahead ... at least until the bill for the Morning News arrives at the end of the month when we will probably start the debate all over again.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.