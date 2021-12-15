DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: All that scrolling and enlarging

How about the secondary uses of the old papers? I saw you peeling potatoes and letting the peels fall on an edition we read a few days ago.

You used old papers as a drop cloth when you painted the front door. Those holiday decorations were stored in boxes with no lids. You used old papers as a makeshift covering to keep out the dust. We will be sending out some packages in the weeks before Christmas and I bet you will use old Morning News editions as packing. I had him with this one. He won’t have answers denying these truths.

“Yeah, but what about the cost?” is all he had.

I’m on a roll now. “Oh, I know the printed copy is a little more expensive, but I like it better than the digital version,” I tell him. Reading the digital Morning News with a smart phone is next to impossible. All that scrolling and enlarging on the Kindle is tiring, and what about the scrapbook, I ask. He has a scrapbook that he has kept from day one with all my columns in it.

On a Wednesday once a month when my column appears he clips it and adds it to the next page. He knows I like writing the column and he is proud of me and the work I put into them.