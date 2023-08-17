I read something from time to time that sticks in my memory. I do not remember the writer’s name or where I read it, but there was something that a writer said that found a place in the back of my mind and nagged me.

This recent remembrance was about an article concerning our postal service. The writer posed a question that went something like this: Would you without hesitation place a hundred-dollar bill in an envelope, address the envelope to yourself and mail it, trusting that you would receive it back in your mailbox in a couple of days? I know it’s not a good idea to send cash via USPS, but that’s not the point. I will answer the question by saying that I would have less than 100% faith that it would be delivered back.

There was a time when I would have answered that question differently. Growing up, I considered working for the postal service to be a coveted job. I deemed a job with the USPS to have great benefits, steady reliable employment and working with people that had strong work ethics. I remember believing that a position with the USPS was hard to get as they had strict hiring requirements with veterans having first dibs.

My husband told me that while waiting in a long line at our post office to mail a package, one of the clerks paused between customers to announce that he had applications if anyone needed work. He left the post office with the impression that if you could read, they would hire you.

There is a website in Florence called nextdoor.com. Members of the site from our area and our communities are making derogatory comments about our mail service. On the site there are neighbors asking other neighbors about expected packages that haven’t shown up. The participating neighbors quicky expanded the topic to include receiving another neighbor’s mail. Complaints about deliveries that are reported by vendors as being delivered, then it shows up days later. Some say that there is simply no mail delivery in their neighborhood some days. Others complain about lost mail. Negative comments abound. Some I hate to admit are issues I can relate to.

I do not believe the problems being reported can be blamed entirely on local postal management. There are always going to be problems around receiving a letter that belongs to a neighbor. They are simply mistakes. Upper postal management and politics are more to blame. Local management did not decide to have local mail sorted in Columbia, which causes a two- to three-day delay in sending a birthday card to my neighbor next door. Our local postmaster did not decide to ship an order for stamps from Kansas and charge us shipping and handling instead of fulfilling the order from the post office up the street. Our local postal workers did not negotiate a contract with Amazon to deliver packages the next day.

Along that vein of thought, If the post office sold stamps through Amazon, we could get them in tomorrow’s mail with free delivery. Purchase a birthday card from Amazon and our neighbor would get the birthday wish on their birthday. The message is simple, if they can do it so can you.

All I can tell you is that their presumed cost-saving solutions of sorting mail 75 miles away and sending us stamps from Kansas has costs associated with it. The result is that we, the folks that buy stamps and send mail, must pay for someone’s poor judgment.

The US Postal Service is not a government agency; however, most of the 11 members of the Board of Governors, are politicians, and they are regulating how the postal service spends money and they control the cost of a stamp. You never hear of one of the five presidentially appointed state governors or the postmaster general or his deputy holding any postal service manager accountable for solutions that end up costing more than the expense they had before they started solving problems.

I am sure there are those smarter than me that can figure out how to hire competent workers using strict hiring requirements including giving our veterans first shot at job opportunities. They need to stop making it difficult to buy a stamp. Stop negotiating with UPS and Amazon for the delivery of packages if you cannot live with the terms. Stop reporting packages as being delivered when you didn’t. I want postal employees that I can trust, believing that he or she will deliver my outgoing mail. I want to buy stamps at a reasonable price and not wait a week for them to arrive. I want to be confident that if I put a $100 bill in an envelope with my own address on it, it will get delivered back to me.

That’s the way it used to be, and I don’t think it’s too much to ask.