DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Beep. Beep. It’s a Jeep

I saw it immediately when it pulled up to the red light on my right. It was white, and pristine clean with black tire shine on the tires. You could tell that the driver took pride in his ride. You don’t see too many white ones and it’s not the color one would associate with that type of vehicle. I liked it. The best way to describe it would be that it was exceptional.

I waited for it. The driver slowly turned his head toward us and there it was. Left hand on top of the steering wheel, two fingers flipped straight up in a subtle acknowledgement. I glanced over to my husband, who was driving, and two fingers of his left hand went up. You could see the eyes of the two men giving the other’s ride the once-over. I glanced at my husband and the corner of his mouth turned down for just a second into a kind of smirk. It was the moment he saw the duck hanging from the rear-view mirror. I knew what that was about. You see my husband has not received a duck yet. He is proud of his ride, he keeps it clean, and he has received unsolicited favorable comments about his ride from admirers, but he has not been ducked.

The driver of the white vehicle and my husband are members of a club. Neither of them filled out an application to join. They did not need a recommendation letter from another member and there are no membership dues. In fact, there is no formal club, but members in the Florence area probably number in the hundreds. We have seen the membership secret handshakes, (the two finger-flip off the steering wheel), in Guilford, North Carolina, and Eagle Rock, Virginia, so it’s not just a local thing. The club most likely has membership in all states across the country.

All one must do to be a member is to purchase a Jeep. Not just any Jeep. It must be a Jeep kind of Jeep. You know, Wranglers, or CJs. Grand Cherokees don’t count and neither do any of the other SUV Jeep types. Other rugged looking vehicle brands that compete with the Jeep will not get you in the club either. The membership are diehard prideful fans that will not flip the two fingers off the steering wheel at a Hummer driver. Just will not happen.

Back to this duck thing. Drivers award other Jeep drivers a little rubber duck that has a card around its neck stating that another Jeep owner admires his or her Jeep. There is even a Facebook page where Jeep owners can post a picture of their Jeep with the duck award sitting on the hood. The owner gets to express gratitude and surprise at being awarded such a prestigious accolade on the website. You would think it was an Oscar by the way the awardee beams with pride thanking all that made the moment possible.

Here is how it works. I send my husband to Roger’s BBQ for a Friday half and half plate. While he is inside grunting and nodding instructions to the nice ladies in the window that are taking our box lunch order, another Jeep driver sees my husband’s Jeep parked near the entrance. That Jeep owner likes the look of my husband’s Jeep and acknowledges his admiration by placing a rubber duck on the door handle with a tag respectfully stating he has a fine ride. That is what is supposed to happen, only it has not. I don’t know what the problem is. It’s a cute Jeep and he looks good driving it. However, no one has wanted to duck him thus far.

On the Facebook page there are photos of Jeep awardees that have a dozen or more ducks sitting on their hoods. Their Jeep simply does not look any more special than my husband’s Jeep. Not special enough that it would have received that many awards. I think some of these club members have bought some ducks on the internet and ducked themselves.

I can see how Jeep owners who love and take pride in their vehicles could get a kick out of being acknowledged with an award, by a stranger that likes their ride. Being bestowed with an award would bring a smile to a member of the club and maybe make them walk a little taller upon discovering a duck on the driver door handle. I want my husband to experience that too.

So, if you are at Roger’s BBQ on a Friday and see his silver Jeep in the parking lot while he is getting our half and half plates, please, someone, duck his Jeep.