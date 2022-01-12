DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Cool Whip bowls are just right

When I opened the refrigerator door, I found myself starring at recycled Cool Whip bowls. There were three of the Cool Whip brands, a Food Lion whipped topping bowl, an extra-large Country Crock butter container, a large red plastic bowl that once contained Christmas sugar cookies, and some Zip Lock plastic containers with contents unknown.

When did we start eating Country Crock butter, I ask? We don’t he says, its full of mac and cheese. It’s really good, he adds. I’m still focusing on the size of the container. It must have held 5 pounds. Who eats that much butter, I want to know? Don’t know, he says, it came home with us from one of the holiday dinner parties.

It all started with multiple family and friend get-togethers, dinners, and parties beginning with Thanksgiving. Each event ended with plastic bowls of leftovers riding home with us on the back seat. By Christmas the contents of the Thanksgiving bowls had been consumed, the bowls washed, and there were discussions as to if we were expected to return the recycled Cool Whip bowls. Neither of us wants to offend the gifting party and end a good thing. If it’s Tupperware we save and return, if it’s a recycled bowl it goes in the trash, I decide. I haven’t seen any Tupperware since the 1980s, he comments.