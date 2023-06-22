Dear Doc Darlene: How many people does it take to change a light bulb?

Signed: Burned Out in Florence

Dear Burned Out: Unless you have an electrical engineering background, you can forget replacing a light bulb with a satisfactory outcome.

When the 60-watt bulb in the lamp by my favorite chair expired, I sent my husband for a replacement. He loves going to Lowe’s, so this honey-do was accepted enthusiastically. After what seemed like a couple of hours, he returned with several bags much too large for a simple light bulb. Digging deep in one of the plastic bags he produces a four pack of 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs. Changing out the old with the new was accomplished with little fanfare.

Saying the new bulb was bright would be an understatement. Had he installed that bulb out by the driveway, pilots would have confused it with the runway at the Florence Airport. Wow, he shouts that Cool White bulb is cool and the package says it will last 13 years. My thinking was that I don’t care, it’s too bright and I’m not dealing with it for 13 years, so change it out. In the end we tried a Daylight color, a Warm White, and a Soft White before settling on the color closest to what the old incandescent bulb was. However, it was still too bright, and we ended up with a 5.5-watt LED bulb that was equal to a 40-watt incandescent. I finally had the ambience restored that I had before the old bulb gave up. Ambience is important.

My advice to Burned Out is to dispatch your husband for bulb replacement. Do not attempt to change out the bulb yourself as you do not want to share in the blame when losing your ambience. Criticizing engineers for complicated bulb choices and accusing marketing folks of deceptive packaging will fall on deaf ears. Blaming the husband has some degree of satisfaction. Not counting the money he will spend at Lowe’s on things he cannot live without, expect to spend $50 on wrong colors and incorrect lumens, before you find a bulb that creates the correct ambience.

Dear Doc Darlene: My husband and I need you to settle a dispute. He needed to satisfy a craving for hot doughnuts in the middle of the day, in the middle of the week. The odds of the hot sign being on were slim. The rest of the story goes something like this: As he parked in front of the window at Krispy Kreme the hot sign lit up. The timing was perfect, a fresh batch of hot ones was coming down the conveyer and under the liquid icing. Now he likes a bottle of chocolate milk with his hot doughnuts. As he waits patiently for one of the nice ladies to fill the orders of the folks in front of him, he steals a glance at the cooler just past the doughnut display case. He sees bottles in the cooler but none of them appear to hold a brown liquid. He wants chocolate milk, but he may have to settle with white milk. He watches as one of the ladies using a straw snatching a hot doughnut off the conveyer just inches past the icing waterfall, and he sees another lady pushing a cart toward the milk cooler. She is going to replenish the milk inventory and he can see clearly that one basket on the cart has chocolate milk. The timing is perfect. One of the ladies, hands him a box of doughnuts. He can feel the heat through the bottom of the box. He grabs a bottle of chocolate milk from the basket as he walks to the register; it’s ice cold. As he searches for money to pay, a woman in line just if front of him reaches toward him with a coupon in her hand, asking if he would like it. The coupon is for a buy-one-get-one-free deal. Her timing is perfect. He lives just a few blocks away and has two boxes of hot ones and cold chocolate milk. Nothing could be more perfect.

Here is the dilemma: He regrets not stopping at the convenience store and buying a lottery ticket since his timing and good luck had been perfect with everything. I say he needed to not waste time getting home with his bounty.

Signed: Not a Chance

Dear Not a Chance: Winning the lottery has nothing to do with good fortune at Krispy Kreme. I side with you. The best thing your husband could have done was come straight home with those hot ones. I would have not gambled on one of those morsels of heaven cooling off.