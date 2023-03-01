The price of a dozen eggs is no yoke, I mean joke. It was November of last year when we saw the price of eggs start to escalate faster than the U.S. debt limit. That month alone the price of eggs more than doubled in what seemed like an overnight coup to shock consumers and send them “scrambling” to their supermarket to buy up all the eggs they could find.

Hoarding has risen to a new level. Nothing but Egg Beaters in a milk carton could be found at Walmart. I suspect the same folks that hoarded paper products during the pandemic are hoarding again. They did not learn their lesson the last go around and are probably trying to use up the all of the paper towels so they can get their car back in the garage. Angel Soft toilet paper does not have a shelf life and in a couple more years they will use up their pandemic purchases. Unlike eggs, Angel Soft and Bounty do not have a “Best if used by” date.

Current egg supplies are so short that the Border Patrol is finding smuggling attempts at our southern border. Between November and the first of the year entrepreneurs in Mexico have tried to sneak eggs into our country 42 times. There could be a silver lining to this new trend and signal an end to the drug cartels. Smuggling eggs across the border might become more lucrative than drugs. Everything would be “Sunny Side Up” if this were to happen.

So how did we get in this mess? If you search the news reports and conduct your own investigation you will find myriad explanations. There are those that suspect packaging costs. The carton, the materials that go into making the carton, engineering of the carton, and shipping cost of the materials and transportation to the poultry farms are all being blamed. This one is a little far out.

All you must do to solve packaging problem is follow the example of the sugar industry. When sugar prices went up, they left the price alone and instead turned a 5-pound bag into a 4-pound bag. Less sugar and less paper for the bag. So, make the one dozen egg carton so it only holds 10 eggs and leave the price the same. Problem solved.

Then there are the individuals that blame the cost of chicken feed as the reason for soaring egg prices. Chickens like corn. A can of corn at the grocery store hasn’t risen, so it’s unlikely the corn-based chicken feed industry is enjoying a larger profit margin since all this began. This one has a low probability.

Yet another group of people say surging prices were caused when farmers lost thousands of chickens after an epidemic of bird flu descended on their flocks. It is estimated that farmers lost or destroyed 50 million birds to the disease. This one has some believability. I asked someone who knows something about chickens and found out that from egg to a laying hen takes about six months. A little quick math and I decided this explanation was simply too easy. The shortage and the rocketing prices started two years ago. Farmers could have replaced sick birds around four times. There must be something I don’t understand about this clarification.

An additional rationalization for high egg costs, and way more plausible, comes from a group of people who have suggested collusive scheming and price gouging are to blame. Here is how I conclude this theory works. A bunch of poultry farmers in the egg-laying business meet up one morning at their local chat and chew restaurant for coffee and some chit-chat. They are all concerned about the rising expense of the nesting boxes that accommodate the laying hens with some privacy while they are doing their thing. One member of the group, who wishes to remain anonymous, “hatched” a scheme proposing some small price increases stretched out over the next couple of years that most likely would not be noticed by consumers. He further suggested that if there were some fallout over the price increases, they would simply wait until Easter was over and start to scale the prices back. Easter being the biggest egg sales event of the year would land them enough profits to replace their aging nesting boxes.

I decided that this last explanation had the most merit and was the most credible explanation. Easter comes in early April this year and I predict that prices will begin to drop shortly thereafter. If it doesn’t happen that way, I guess I will have “egg on my face.”