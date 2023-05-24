I can’t believe this — it’s scary. Our lawmakers in the District of Columbia, who at times seem to have questionable intelligence, are debating and hearing testimony on regulating artificial intelligence. AI is in its infancy and allowing our congressmen and senators a free hand in how AI matures is ludicrous.

We are talking about computers and machines that learn and make decisions on their own. These computers and machines learn from their mistakes and make decisions much like you and I do. If we mess up, we learn from the experience and don’t do it again. It uses the information web to gain knowledge and we all know that much of the information on the web is incorrect. So bad information influencing its decision making is likely to result in failed attempts at solving a problem.

Artificial Intelligence is in its infancy. It has already been proven to make bad choices and wrong decisions just as a child is expected to do as it learns. A child, if confronted with a choice between a nutritious meal and a plate of cake and ice cream, will make the wrong choice. Just like a child, AI will make bad decisions as it begins to learn. Do I want politicians guiding an infant AI when they can’t even agree on a debt ceiling? Republicans and Democrats can’t seem to agree on anything. Machines and computers that think like our politicians and lawmakers could lead to nothing ever being accomplished. Artificial Intelligence can make bad choices, and so do politicians.

All of this reminds me of an old movie called “2001: A Space Odyssey.” In the movie HAL, the artificial intelligence computer, takes over everything and the result is a bad ending for humankind. I think our politicians fear the same thing. I also am reminded of an old computer term, “Garbage in, Garbage out.” We have an opportunity to get it right by feeding it good information. If that’s to happen, the politicians need to stay out of it. Instead, they should concentrate on providing a good example, so AI matures with respectable values.

I read with interest a recent article where an AI guru thinks that artificial intelligence could take over 80% of the jobs in America. We already have far too many workers that don’t want jobs and something like this will be just another excuse for them not to get up in the morning and go to work. If this should come to fruition, someone better figure out how to make Artificial Intelligence pay taxes. The humans without jobs had better hope the Democrats are in power to continue paying the unemployed, with taxpayer money that the government does not have. The whole concept sounds like something over-the-top conservative Republicans will use as scare tactics. In the end we will be back where we began with neither party able to agree on how to make things function.

AI is important and dangerous. As previously stated, AI can make bad decisions; however, according to the CBS “60 Minutes” show a few weeks ago, AI was able to provide research on all known proteins that could have taken humans years to complete. This research was extremely valuable to the medical community, and it was shared with the world. Research such as this is extremely beneficial to mankind, and it is expected that these types of effects are only beginning. The world could see numerous breakthroughs in science and medicine in the coming years that would not have been possible or would have been slow to develop without artificial intelligence.

If I could boldly suggest a problem to solve, the debt ceiling might be a good starting place. Every few months this issue comes up and threatens to shut the government down. McCarthy and Biden are having debates about which solution is best and neither side wants to compromise. No matter what settlement is made to keep the government operating, in six months they will be doing it again. So, feed both sides’ debt ceiling positions into Googles Bard AI Machine Learning Experiment or Microsoft’s ChatGPT and see what comes out. I suspect that the AI solution may be as good as or better than what the Democrats and Republicans can come up with.

Intelligence is not a prerequisite for being a politician, so they need to stay away from topics where they have no expertise.