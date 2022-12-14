DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Is sending Christmas cards a thing of the past?

It came in the mail earlier this year than I ever remember. It’s always been the first to arrive, however receiving it two weeks before Thanksgiving, is a bit extreme as far as wanting to be first.

Nevertheless, I put it on display as I will any others that may arrive. I say that with trepidation as circumstances have willed family and friends to skip this holiday tradition in recent years. Sending Christmas cards seems to have waned and faded into Christmas past.

The early card that reaches our mailbox, earlier and earlier, each year is from a local business that I never remember doing business with. Somehow, I got on their mailing list 20 or more years ago. To their credit, it is always the one that puts me in holiday mode.

The theme of their card is always a variation of the same thing each year. The owner, his wife, and the dog are portrayed smiling and wishing everyone a Happy Holiday. Even the dog smiles. I know it is unlikely that it is the same dog after all these years, but it’s the same breed, same color, same expression. The dog is the first thing I think about when the mail is brought in, and I see the familiar envelope. I like dogs, snow, wreaths and Christmas, what can I say. This year’s card features all four of the things that give me the holiday warm fuzzies.

We paid bills a few days ago and I realized that after everything went in the mail, we were down to one stamp. The price of postage sneaked up on me. To keep you from laughing at me, I won’t tell you what I thought a stamp cost. Let’s just say I haven’t done the stamp purchasing for a long time and I was a bit out of touch with the postal service pricing structure. At today’s price a Forever stamp is 60 cents. Mailing Christmas Cards can get expensive quickly.

I miss not getting cards at Christmas, but what I miss most is sending them. For years I went to the Hallmark store at the mall to choose a few boxes of cards. Selecting the right card was serious business. I wanted the recipient to ooh, and ahh when they opened the envelope. I wanted them to say, “this has to be from Darlene, she always sends the prettiest cards.” No drug store cards from her.

I always chose a cool day in early December to “back” my cards as my grandmother used to say. I would spread my cards and envelopes and my address list out on the dining room table. There would be a fire in the fireplace, and I would have a hot cup of coffee to sip on. With my best writing pen, I would sign and address 30 or 40 cards. Oh, it was great fun reminiscing about each recipient.

Every year the card prices keep rising. Every year the price of postage keeps going up. Not that it matters, but every year less friends and family were sending the holiday greetings to me. The tradition is fading because of the cost.

It took me a while to catch on. The tradition died because of the financial burden it was creating. Today a Hallmark card costs $4 to $5 each. I’m sure Hallmark will explain to you that in today’s world there is a shortage of card stock, ink prices have gone through the ceiling, and they can’t get any workers. The workers they have want more money or they intend to go to work for the card manufacturers that sell cards in the drug stores. All these things contribute to escalating card prices.

Bottom line, I cannot afford to send out Christmas cards thanks to the politicians running our country. Our politicians control the price of stamps. Inflation, a poor economy, and supply shortages are political blunders created by our current politicians. Worker shortages and increases in salaries to keep the workers they have from bolting to other jobs is a vicious cycle. Companies simply raise the price of products to pay for the increases. Retirement and 401k savings continue to suffer losses in the stock market.

So, if you don’t get a Christmas card from me this year, you can thank the White House and Capitol Hill for messing up something else.

I really do miss sending cards. Merry Christmas to all.