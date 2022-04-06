DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: It’s all about time

Hawaii and Arizona have something in common. Both states refuse to participate in Daylight Saving Time.

I have absolutely no idea what the time difference between here and Hawaii could be. I have no reason to know the time there. However, I know someone that lives in Arizona and based on how confusing time can be, and how the state refuses to play along with the rest of us, I wonder how they know what time “Family Feud” comes on TV every night.

There is Eastern time, Central time, Mountain time and Pacific time. Add to that Standard Time vs. Daylight Saving Time, which Arizona does not recognize, and I have a puzzle that I cannot solve. If I am watching Steve Harvey on “Family Feud” at 7 on the CW channel every night, what are people in Arizona seeing? And if they are watching “Family Feud” at the same time I am, what time is it there?

This seems to be truly unfair to the Arizonians. Based on a little simple logic Steve Harvey is cracking jokes on the television show that I am watching, while most people there are not off from work yet. While I am snuggled up in my favorite chair with my new throw that I got for Christmas, laughing at Steve, most people in the Grand Canyon State are trying to get through the rest of the workday. By the time they get home, “Family Feud” is over. It just ain’t right.

A couple weeks ago Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act 2021 which failed last year. This time Nancy dropped the gavel, asked for a vote and it was unanimous and undisputedly passed. No speeches and no discussion. Off to the House it went, slam, bam, thank you maa’m that fast. The bill in simple terms was to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. When the press asked some senators about their logic and reasoning for wanting constant Daylight Saving Time, it came out that some just voted and had no idea what they voted for. What was the senator from the great state of Arizona thinking? Didn’t he understand that there was already enough confusion about the “Family Feud” time slot in his state?

Before it can become law the bill has to go across the aisle to the Republican majority House. The Republicans said they simply didn’t have “time” for such nonsense and promised to come back to it at a later “time.” Their response to passing the bill on to the House, in layman terms, was that it was about “time” that the Senate found something they could easily pass. My prediction is that the bill will fail in the House, and when the “time” is right, they will discuss it and put it to a vote. There will never be a “time” when anything is agreeable to both parties.

President Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon, tried permanent DST back in 1973 during an energy shortage. People hated it and the next year we switched back to standard time during the winter months and DST during the warm months. Poor ole Nixon just couldn’t get anything right. He finally had to go to the house. His house.

This whole-time thing started with farmers in mind. Someone thought changing the time for a few months every year would give farmers more daylight during the year to do their thing, which is farming. Every farmer I ever knew paid no attention to a watch. They got up at daybreak and went to bed when it was too dark to see. The rooster crowed at sunrise whether it was 6—7 a.m. The cows wanted milking at daybreak and the crops in the field depended on the weather, not time. It was daylight the same number hours a day no matter which time system you use. A farmer is not coming to the house to watch “Family Feud” until dark and that was always after the chickens were fed and cows were milked.

Me, I am retired and I use my biological clock. I don’t need a rooster to tell me the sun is coming up and I get my milk from a jug I buy from Piggly Wiggly. The only time I use my watch, no matter which time system we happen to be on, is to make sure it’s time to snuggle up with my throw and watch the “Feud.” I am not sure what time “Family Feud” is on TV in Arizona. I guess the folks in Hawaii must get up before breakfast to see the “Feud” when I am watching. It’s all about time.

Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.