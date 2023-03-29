At first there were rabbit ears on top of it and then it was determined by someone, probably my dad, that they did not work very well. Soon an outside antenna was procured that improved reception.

The black and white TV received two channels, but we had only one choice on Saturday night because my dad loved Matt Dillon, Doc, Kitty, and Chester on a show called “Gunsmoke.” My favorite show aired on Sunday Night. The Ed Sullivan show was not missed by me, and it featured numerous acts in which I had no interest, until Ed invited the Beatles to come on stage. Then I was glued to the screen.

Today there are literally 500 channels and networks to choose from. The choices of what to watch on Television is overwhelming. If my dad was still with us, he could watch “Gunsmoke” on 10 different channels 24 hours a day.

In today’s world, rabbit ears can only be found in antique stores, and outside antennas do not work well with today’s digital signals. Those ugly satellite dishes are disappearing from yards and rooftops, and cable wires running to the house are fading away too, as everyone is moving to streaming. My husband and I tallied up the channels we watch and concluded there are seven shows that keeps our attention. Five hundred show choices and channels to choose from and we watch seven. More is not always better.

We live in the city. Family and friends that live in the rural areas have commented numerous times that living in the city is really convenient. They say things like, you can just zip here or there for lunch and pick up whatever you need when something breaks. Fixing things that break when living in the country seems to have its challenges and they are envious of the number of lunch choices we have. Most of the time we prepare meals at home. It is cheaper and a lot of time it takes longer to wait in line at a drive thru than it would take to prepare a more than satisfying meal at home. When something breaks or needs to be replaced, they think we can just run to Lowe’s, Home Depot, or a hardware store and solve the problem. It’s easier to procure what we need for repairs online. One “click” on Amazon has what you need on the way, sometimes as early as the next day. Having more choices is not always better.

Have you seen the aisle at a grocery store where they display shampoo? There are 20 or more brands. Each brand offers shampoo for dry hair, oily hair, hair that needs more body and numerous other choices. Each choice has four or five smells. There are commercials on television, including the seven channels we watch, for shampoos all proclaiming superior performance. There are ads in magazines and online. All of which are a waste of time on me. I have been using the same shampoo for years. It’s just harder to find it among all the competing brands on the shelves. More to choose from is just confusing.

Toothpaste is another example. Dozens of choices. Different tastes, whiteners, bad-breath control, and cavity fighters. It takes me several minutes to find my brand that I have used for 25 years. It’s in there somewhere in the middle of all the offerings; you just have to find it.

So, what brought me to this column about choices? Oreos, I just wanted some plain ole Oreos. In the cookie aisle at my favorite grocery, I found the Oreos, displayed on shelves reaching above my head, and all the way to the floor level. There were fudge-covered Oreos, Peanut Butter Oreos, Stuf Oreos with extra creme, and Double Stuf Oreos. There were thin Oreos and Oreos with three cookies and two crème layers. There were regular packages, family packages and party packages of each variation.

I was ready to walk away thinking that the original Oreo must be a thing of the past. As I stepped back where I could get a good view, I found them. Down on the bottom shelf and in the left-hand corner, in a spot where the eye does not naturally scan, was the plain old Oreos like I have eaten since I was a little girl. All those Oreo selections and the one I wanted and the one that spelled success for the Oreo company, had earned a spot on the bottom shelf where shoppers had difficulty seeing them.

Trust me on this, having more choices is not always better.