DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Old plumbers and leaking pipes

I am told that a new home has maintenance problems upon moving in.
I have always thought that a new home is nice, but an older home simply has more character. It’s a given that older homes must be maintained just like the new homes. I have lived in both. Since I, as a homeowner, will be faced with maintenance and repair issues either way, I prefer living in the older home for its charm. The argument sounds good, but I suspect that many could debate that statement with some sound and logical counter opinions.
So begins my story and the latest maintenance problem of our charming home. The plumbers have been in my home several times over the past month. The last one just left, and I have three holes in the ceiling of our home office. One, which is just to the right of where I am sitting writing this column, is a distraction. Leaks are unsettling matters that draw at my nerves.
I glance up from time to time praying that I don’t witness another drip. My ears are on high alert for that faint splat that hits the bottom of the trashcan that’s keeping my rug and hardwood floor dry. So far, so good. No drips and no critters have dropped through the black holes that seem to be staring back at me. I’m not sure what kind of critter might fall from the black abyss of a hole in the ceiling. It just looks like a place where critters could live and multiply. We have called the drywall man and my husband is so confident that matters are in the process of returning to normal, that he has removed the trashcans that have caught the falling dribbles of water.
It all started with a spot on the ceiling in the room we use as a home office. The water closet in the bedroom bath, a term the plumbers used, was suspect. The seal could be leaking he said, and my husband suggested we get a new “water closet” since it was going to be pulled up anyway. I liked the idea as I knew the old one may have flushed a few times more than it was designed to do. It was kind of like getting a new modern convenience without changing any of the old charm and character.
To my surprise it takes an old plumber to work on old plumbing. Plumbing has evolved and improved over the past 40 years and plumbers younger than 40 have no idea how to deal with plumbing older than 40. An older plumber was located and invited to do whatever old plumbers do to make things work. The only problem was that the small spot didn’t go away, and it even grew a little. So much for experienced plumbers. I am not pleased with myself calling the man an old plumber, so going forward I think I’ll refer to him as experienced.
It was then decided that it could be the water closet in the hall bath. I like the term “water closet.” It sounds more refined than the word “toilet.” A new water closet was procured for that bathroom as well and after running down the “old experienced” plumber and inviting him back, it was installed. The spot in the ceiling below grew a little bigger.
It must be a water pipe leaking, it was then agreed by all. That’s when the first hole in the ceiling appeared and sure enough there it was. A rusty pipe with a bead of water falling from it. However, it just wasn’t meant to be an easy fix. The pipe leaking was above another pipe which had to be removed to fix the leaking pipe. The hole grew bigger. The repairs jostled, bumped, and shoved other pipes and produced another leak 12 feet away from the original leak. At least that’s the way it was explained to me. All I could see was a second hole in the ceiling.
Oh well, maybe the drywall man has a two for one deal. By the time it was finished there was a third hole. I’m not sure why and I didn’t ask. I just wanted the leaks fixed and the holes to go away before a critter and one of its young fell out of one of them.
Finally, we are leak free and the drywall man is putting things back in order and restoring the charm. Upon telling the story of our plumbing adventure to my brother-in-law, he laughingly told us that I should tell the story in my column. He said you can title it “Old Pipes and Plumbers”. He was close.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist
@florencenews.com.