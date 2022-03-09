DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Old plumbers and leaking pipes

I am told that a new home has maintenance problems upon moving in.

I have always thought that a new home is nice, but an older home simply has more character. It’s a given that older homes must be maintained just like the new homes. I have lived in both. Since I, as a homeowner, will be faced with maintenance and repair issues either way, I prefer living in the older home for its charm. The argument sounds good, but I suspect that many could debate that statement with some sound and logical counter opinions.

So begins my story and the latest maintenance problem of our charming home. The plumbers have been in my home several times over the past month. The last one just left, and I have three holes in the ceiling of our home office. One, which is just to the right of where I am sitting writing this column, is a distraction. Leaks are unsettling matters that draw at my nerves.