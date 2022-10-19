DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Pass the butter, please

It is being predicted that soon we will be facing another shortage. This shortage has to do with the diary department at your local grocery store and of all things it is predicted that butter will be difficult to find in the future.

Michael went to the grocery last, and I am quite sure butter was on our list. He told me that the dairy case was full and well stocked. He saw no indications that the butter demand in Florence was out of control. He did add that the price seems to be rising and that could get out of control like many other staples. Nothing surprising about that.

What in the wild world of cows is going on? When I go to the trouble of placing a tray of biscuits under the broiler to brown, I am looking forward to a generous slab of real butter running down the sides. Don’t give me a tub of “It Might be Butter.” I have no interest in a bucket of “It’s Definitely Not Butter, or a pound of “I Believe It’s Not Butter.” Margarine and butter substitutes do not come close to the real thing.

I started pulling up articles on the desktop in search of the logic explaining how we managed to get to this point. What I gleaned from five or six sources was not much and all the reported information could have come from the same marketing person looking to get rich from those not worrying about their cholesterol.

First, the reports all agree that the peak of the shortage will come right around the holidays. Isn’t that convenient? A little pre-holiday scare tactic that lays the groundwork for higher profits. There just won’t be a better time for an excuse to raise prices. Everyone will be looking forward to family gatherings, being thankful, and what will a ButterBall Turkey be like with no butter? We will unquestionably pay the price. If the Pig has an empty dairy case, we will ride around town until we find some.

Secondly, all the stories I read agree that cows are not producing as much butter fat as in the past. Unbelievable, who put the cows on a diet? If there is one thing I know, cows are meant to be fat and happy. I can surmise from the information I read that most likely there are some experts in the milk-producing states that have convinced farmers that they can save money by feeding their herds healthy and nutritious feed and hay. They did not have vision past their nose and ended up with a bunch of lean mean healthy cows that couldn’t produce enough cream to make a spoonful of whipped topping for the pumpkin pie on the desert table at Thanksgiving.

Lastly, the shortage is blamed on a labor shortage. I knew it! I knew the government had their hands in it somehow. Biden, Pelosi, and the Democrats have been paying people to not work for two years. No one wants to skim the cream off the milk. Workers make more money sitting at home than they will earn operating the churn. Packing one-pound boxes with four sticks of lightly salted butter is just too hard. They would rather wait for the freebee money and watch Netflix until the government check gets deposited.

I have heard my husband’s childhood stories about their Jersey cow, that they fondly named June. I knew they milked June twice a day and they made their own butter, so I asked about the process. Simple, he explains, you milk the cow, place the milk somewhere cool and skim off the cream that floats to the top. Put the cream in the churn and 15 minutes later you have a couple of pounds of butter. He claims its way better than anything you will get in the grocery store.

I am determined that there will be butter on the dinner table at Thanksgiving. So here is the plan. High prices will not deter me. I’m putting the local farmers on notice: You had better start fattening up your cows! I may be needing enough heavy cream to make some homemade butter. A quart jar and some heavy cream is all you need. My husband can shake it until we have a ball of butter. The Democrats and our current band of politicians can’t stop me if Land of Lakes is not available, I’ll make my own.

There is no need in trying to butter me up about this. My plan will work. Pass the butter, please.