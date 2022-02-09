DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Scammers, swindlers and unwanted calls

I messed up 10 years ago and sent the Troopers Association a couple of dollars. The man was pleading for money donations that would benefit our brave state troopers and their families. The caller was convincing and trusting. If I didn’t give a little money, a trooper’s family might suffer financially should a tragedy happen while a trooper was protecting the citizens of our state. So, I sent a check and now they will not go away. I’ve asked them several times to take me off the call list. They continue calling. They manipulate the number that shows on the Caller ID. A shady practice that causes me to be unable to block them. They call sometimes daily for weeks at a time and occasionally more than once in a single day. After all these years, it has turned into harassment, plain and simple.

Here is what you need to know. Your bank is not going to call you and ask for your account number. If your bank calls you, they know your account number! If someone wants payment with a gift card, hang up. The words “gift card” are a huge clue that it is a scam. Duke Energy is not going to call you and demand payment on the phone, nor they are going to cut your power off. Neither is the water company or gas company. Do not share Social Security numbers with callers. Keep pins (personal identification numbers) and passwords to yourself.