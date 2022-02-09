DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Scammers, swindlers and unwanted calls

CVS wants to send me a $50 gift certificate for being a loyal customer. Neither I nor my husband has been in a CVS for at least two years.
Walmart emailed me saying I have 12 hours until my points expire. What points? The message takes you to a web page that resembles the Walmart logo and colors, but the page appears amateurish in design. I have been informed that my Amazon account has been frozen. Hmm, they must have frozen it today because they delivered a package yesterday.
Another text message says I have a package that cannot be delivered because I have not paid the fees. The fees are only a couple of dollars, but they need my bank card to process the payment. Oh yeah, Netflix has cut me off. They need a new credit card to process payment.
Scams. All the above scam calls, text messages and emails have occurred in the past few weeks. At my house we get robo calls on a regular basis for home warranties. I’m sure they would want to cover a failure of my 20-year-old HVAC system and my 15-year-old water heater. We get text messages hawking better Medicare coverage than Medicare can provide. Every week we receive recorded messages and emails informing us that our vehicles warranty is about to expire and they, whoever they are, can help us with that. Perhaps they are legit, but I suspect shady deals at best.
I messed up 10 years ago and sent the Troopers Association a couple of dollars. The man was pleading for money donations that would benefit our brave state troopers and their families. The caller was convincing and trusting. If I didn’t give a little money, a trooper’s family might suffer financially should a tragedy happen while a trooper was protecting the citizens of our state. So, I sent a check and now they will not go away. I’ve asked them several times to take me off the call list. They continue calling. They manipulate the number that shows on the Caller ID. A shady practice that causes me to be unable to block them. They call sometimes daily for weeks at a time and occasionally more than once in a single day. After all these years, it has turned into harassment, plain and simple.
Here is what you need to know. Your bank is not going to call you and ask for your account number. If your bank calls you, they know your account number! If someone wants payment with a gift card, hang up. The words “gift card” are a huge clue that it is a scam. Duke Energy is not going to call you and demand payment on the phone, nor they are going to cut your power off. Neither is the water company or gas company. Do not share Social Security numbers with callers. Keep pins (personal identification numbers) and passwords to yourself.
Remember the old saying, if it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true. No one is going to give you something for nothing. Businesses do not go around handing out gift certificates. They won’t be in business long if they are giving away money. Their offer of something for nothing will include a catch, so just erase the email. Don’t pay fees so your package can get released. Someone wants your debit card number or credit card number in this scam. There are no fees and there is no package. Erase the text. So, what if the Netflix message about cutting your account off was true? It takes two minutes to sign up again.
Every few months I read in the news that some government agency has cracked down on robo callers, spoofing, phishing, and other scammer activities. These agencies claim they pass legislation requiring internet providers and telephone carriers to screen and stop the swindlers, but from my view, little happens.
Our elected officials can but do not pass legislation to stop the problem. In fact, two candidates running for office in our state have recently robo called my home phone with recorded messages asking for my vote. They may be part of the problem; not part of the solution.
An individual can do only one thing to stop the crooks. That is to not participate. They will eventually go away if they can’t convince you to give them something. The exception is the Troopers Association — they are intent on hounding me forever.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.