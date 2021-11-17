DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Something posing as meat

I heard it or read it somewhere in the past. I thought then as I do today, that it aptly describes the taste and accurately defines the letters in its name. SPAM, Something Posing As Meat.
It comes in a can, and it has gone through some changes/improvements to the container over the years. The product inside seems to have survived any advancements. Tastes just like I remember.
The can now has a tab and a peel away top. Before today, the last time I remember consuming any of this lunchmeat was when I was a little girl in the 1960’s. I cannot tell you what the occasion might have been, but I can tell you we must have been hard up for something to eat that day.
Back then you had to break off a key affixed to the bottom of the container and use it to peel away a strip of steel around the top section of the can to remove the contents. I remember that it took a butter knife, a fork, and another person holding the can in order to pry the product out. One was lucky if stitches were not required as the can, lid, and steel strip was as sharp as the razor wire around a prison.
I only recently learned that SPAM is still made today and more popular than ever. My latest encounter with SPAM lunchmeat turned out to be my dinner one evening. I woke from my afternoon nap to find my husband preparing our evening meal. I love it when he takes the initiative, but the menu might be unexpected as it was on this occasion. “We are having scrambled eggs and fried SPAM”, he announces quite pleased with himself.
It took a minute, but I saw the can on the counter and realized the Spam he referenced was not unwanted emails or robo-telephone calls. It was something that looked like meat that came from a can. I must admit, the fried slices looked tasty with a nice golden-brown crust.
He loved the stuff and I ate everything on my plate including the fried lunchmeat. When he asked how I liked it, I replied that the eggs were great. Three slices of bacon or a couple patties of sausage with my scrambled eggs would have been more to my liking.
What’s not to like about Spam. He tilts his head back slightly and closes his eyes deep in thought. “It’s like a combination of country ham and bacon all rolled into one” he says. I can tell that he really likes it and I get the feeling that today won’t be the last time a can of Spam is to grace our kitchen.
A good marriage is sometimes tolerating each other’s likes or needs. He is accepting of some things I enjoy eating and I endure things he likes. We want to please each other. This time of the year we cook up mustard greens and okra, two things I really enjoy.
Cool-weather crops are plentiful in this area during the fall and the Farmers Market has greens that I crave when the cool weather sets in. He eats the mustard greens with me even though he would have rather have a plate full of collards. I like fried okra and he would rather have okra in stewed tomatoes. I love a Snickers bar; he likes a Payday. I love a slice of cake for dessert after a good meal. I sometimes find him eating cherry Jell-O with pineapple chunks in it.
Yes, you heard me right. My man loves a bowl of Jell-O. Orange, green, red, it does not matter what flavor or color. Just put some fruit chunks in it, top it with Cool Whip and set him in front of the TV with a football game playing and he is a happy camper.
I partake in a Jell-O bowl with him from time to time, but I must doctor it up. I take credit for teaching him how to improve on his favored dessert with a little dab of Cool Whip on top.
It’s not that we dislike the things our spouse enjoys.
Just don’t serve it too often. If he likes Spam, I am willing to tolerate a few slices fried up with my scrambled eggs occasionally. My fear is that I will wake from a nap one day and find that he has prepared our dinner, a meal consisting of fried Spam, collard greens, andJjell-O for dessert.
MATVD, Microwave A TV Dinner for me, please.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.