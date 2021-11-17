DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Something posing as meat

I heard it or read it somewhere in the past. I thought then as I do today, that it aptly describes the taste and accurately defines the letters in its name. SPAM, Something Posing As Meat.

It comes in a can, and it has gone through some changes/improvements to the container over the years. The product inside seems to have survived any advancements. Tastes just like I remember.

The can now has a tab and a peel away top. Before today, the last time I remember consuming any of this lunchmeat was when I was a little girl in the 1960’s. I cannot tell you what the occasion might have been, but I can tell you we must have been hard up for something to eat that day.

Back then you had to break off a key affixed to the bottom of the container and use it to peel away a strip of steel around the top section of the can to remove the contents. I remember that it took a butter knife, a fork, and another person holding the can in order to pry the product out. One was lucky if stitches were not required as the can, lid, and steel strip was as sharp as the razor wire around a prison.