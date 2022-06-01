DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Sometime long shots are winners

The first long-shot story I ever heard was at Vacation Bible School when I was a little girl. We have all heard it, the story of David and Goliath.

According to the Bible story, the Philistines and Israelites were at war. Every day for 40 days a giant named Goliath came out to belittle, shame and challenge the Israelites into sending someone to battle him. The winner would enslave the losers. The Israelites were afraid of him.

David was left behind to tend the sheep when his two brothers went to fight the Philistines as soldiers for the Israelites. David took his brothers food and saw what was happening. He had deep trust in the Lord and unlike his bothers and the other Israelites he was not afraid, and he wanted to step out and fight Goliath. King Saul was so impressed with David’s deep faith that he decided to let David fight Goliath. David was armed with only a sling and some smooth stones and Goliath was defeated. It was a long shot, but David was victorious.

The last long-shot story was a story I witnessed in early May. I am a fan of the Kentucky Derby pageantry. It’s the ladies’ hats, and the stories about the horses, owners, and trainers and how they make it to the Derby that fascinates me. Most of Saturday’s TV coverage on the day of the race was background stories about the horses, their pedigree and how each trainer thought he had a Derby winner.

The exception was a horse named Rich Strike. Little was said because he was a last-minute entry when another horse had to drop out. I have no idea how the odds makers do their thing, but I can assume that they gave little thought to Rich Strike finishing anywhere but last. It could be that one odds maker off-handedly said to another, “just put him in at 80 to 1 so we can move on to the horses that have a chance.”

When the gates opened, he left the other horses in the dust and won. Rich Strike was a long shot.

When we stopped to fill up my Caddy with some expensive gasoline (another story), there was a sign in the window of the convenience store telling me how high the Mega Million jackpot was that day. When we got home, I Googled the odds of winning.

According to the website the odds of winning the Mega Million Jackpot was 302,575,350 to 1. Talk about a longshot! Further down the page I found more odds of winning. Getting one number and the Mega Ball had 89 to 1 odds. The winning amount would be a free ticket which I am sure would win you nothing. Picking Rich Strike to win at the Derby was 80 to 1. You would have a better chance at winning if you picked the nag at the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike paid a little over $160 on a two-dollar bet. Now I do not bet on the horses, and I do not buy lottery tickets. It’s against my faith and besides that I worked too hard to throw away my hard-earned cash frivolously.

There is another long-shot story that has been unfolding for a few months that I cannot help but follow in the news every day. It is a David vs Goliath story. When Russia crossed the border to invade Ukraine, I am sure the people of Ukraine considered winning a war against Russa, an extreme long shot. President Zelenskyy announced one evening early in the Ukraine war that the citizens of his country might not find him alive more than a few hours. Well guess what, he is still there, and the people of Ukraine are pushing back against the Russian army.

In this story there are outside factors that are affecting how long a long shot is. Most of the world has condemned the Russian invasion. Most of the world is contributing arms, money, food, information, and anything else they can to assist the Ukrainian people without upsetting the fragile balance between a Ukraine war and a nuclear world war.

The assistance of other countries is making the long-shot odds of a peaceful ending not so overwhelming. The odds are still long, but not as long as they were. I am proud of how the rest of the world has stepped up. It renews my faith in mankind.

I am hoping for a David and Goliath ending for the Ukrainian people. But it seems like a long shot.

Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.