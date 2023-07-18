On my way to an appointment, I noticed what appeared to be a dead limb or some sticks that had suspended themselves near the top of a holly.

The shrub was in a flower bed against the house, and in an area of the yard, where we are forever picking up twigs that have fallen from nearby trees. Close by is a river birch and although a beautiful tree, it is shedding something all summer long.

My husband is always picking up tree leaves and twigs from the boxwoods and shrubs. They sometimes fall and are carried by the wind some distance from the tree. I made a mental note to tell him about the wayward branches and let him know that he may need his ladder to reach them in the holly.

He knew about the sticks, he says. He had already attempted to remove them when he came under attack. The first pass the mockingbird made, landed a peck on his head. Thank goodness he was wearing a ballcap or he could have drawn blood from my bald head, he says. The second strike came as he was trying to retreat with a blow that was to his back. Still no harm, no foul.

The sticks as it turns out is a nest and the mockingbird is intent on protecting it. Over the next few days squirrels in the yard and the neighbor’s cat have come under fire from this aggressive bird. Neither of us is sure if there are baby chicks or eggs in the nest and neither of us is brave enough to have a look. According to our bird identification book, eggs take two weeks to hatch and there is another week or two before they get their wings and fly off. We have no idea what stage of raising the young these new parents are in. With that in mind we have decided to stay away from them for the time being. When we observe the parents with a better temperament it is our intent to remove the nest so to discourage them from raising another brood. They need to fly off to a neighbor and build their next homestead in their bushes.

It turns out that mockingbirds are territorial, and this pair considers our property their domain. Even though they did not contribute a penny to the mortgage, nor have they offered to pitch in on paying taxes, these two have staked a claim. They are squatters with no intention of leaving. Not only do they defend their young against all invaders, but they also have issues with protecting their food sources. Namely our blueberry bushes.

We have a couple of blueberry bushes in two places on our property. Mama and daddy mockingbird know exactly where they are. When we are there, they are there. We really don’t have a problem with sharing our bounty. Four blueberry bushes produce way more berries than we know what to do with. However, the mockingbirds are a bit selfish and allowing us a small distribution from their bushes is just out of the question.

Daddy mockingbird flies overhead swooping, squawking, and making angry noises when we attempt to pick our share. The melodious songs that they mimic from other songbirds disappear. The sounds they make when they are upset with us resemble enraged, infuriated, clatters that mean, leave my food alone. Twice again, my husband has been pecked and or attacked with talons while picking berries. I regret I have not seen these angry displays as I am sure they would make for a good laugh.

I am quite satisfied with the quantity of berries we have already harvested. We have baked muffins, made cobblers, sprinkled them on our cornflakes, and put several bags of berries in the freezer. If we get no more it will not bother me. We gave the berries away to neighbors; we made jelly and boiled some down to make a syrup glaze to go over vanilla pudding. I’m good until next season. I say let the mockingbirds have the remainder.

But noooo! My husband doesn’t see it that way. He and the mockingbirds are at war. The battle has been raging for a couple of weeks now. He is intent on getting his larger share and until the mockingbird squatters find a way to contribute to the upkeep and pay taxes, the conflict continues. Right now, the berry split is going in my husband’s favor or so he thinks. I’m not so sure.

Here’s the good news. The war will only last a few more days. The biddies should be ready to fly shortly, and berry season is about to end. Then my husband can declare himself victorious.