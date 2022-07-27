DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Tastes like chicken

Paul, my brother-in-Law, eats dinosaur meat, so he claims. If you question him, he will tell you that dinosaurs are not extinct because he ate some at lunch today. There will be a serious pause letting that statement sink in, just long enough to cause you to start thinking about what he just said, and then he will say, “Tastes like chicken.”

My husband and his brother that lives a couple of states away stay in touch by texting each other several times a week. Paul said in a recent text that he just finished lunch and that he ate a half bag of dinosaurs.

Most people would respond by asking what he is talking about. Not my husband, who is familiar with his brother’s wacky antics. He instead might comment that dinosaur meat causes him to be gassy. His brother may text back playing up on the absurdity by elaborating further, claiming that every time he eats dinosaur, he must have an Alka-Seltzer. I can hear my husband laughing all the way across the house as they text each other with their craziness.

There is always an element of truth in their zany escapades that may not immediately surface. In this case and a week later, without an explanation, my husband comes in, after picking up a few things at the grocery, with a bag of Tyson Dinosaurs. Ah! The light bulb in my head goes on. Chicken nuggets shaped like Jurassic creatures. Dinosaurs probably do taste like chicken.

I’m always ready for a snack and I tell him to throw a couple in the microwave and we will try them out. Not so fast, he says. His brother was very precise in his instructions on how to properly prepare Dino and Godzilla wannabe dinosaur meat. He claims they are not as good in the microwave. Why does this have to be so complicated? I like heat and eat. They are chicken nuggets, for goodness’ sake.

Speaking of dinosaurs, they have been in the news lately. I saw a story about an auction house in New York city with a skeletal Gorgosaurus dinosaur that roamed the earth 76 million years ago. It is expected to fetch 8 million dollars at the end of July when the gavel falls. You are going to need a big family room to display him. Assembled, he is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. A caveman that scored a Gorgosaurus on a hunt back in the day would have meat, that tastes like chicken, for quite a while. Too bad his cave woman better half did not have a microwave. It would have made meal preparation much easier.

Throughout my teaching career, children were always fascinated with anything about dinosaurs, especially the boys. In recent years they have become even more fascinating to children. Hollywood is partly responsible, children’s books get some credit, and commercial marketing has taken advantage of our ancient history by promoting their products using dinosaur characters. Things like the Tyson Dinosaur Chicken Nuggets or a Jurassic Primal Burger at Hardees come to mind.

Evidence that T-Rex once roamed the earth is apparent. If you want or need further proof, you can pick up a set of bones at the auction house in New York at the end of the month. The discovery of 76-million-year-old bones causes a stir among the creationists and the evolutionists. Another recent story in the news is about creationists finding two passages in the Bible that they interpret the references to “beasts” as being dinosaurs. Evolutionists try to use dinosaurs to disprove creation. Creationists want to say they are mentioned in the Bible and the discovery of some old bones proves nothing.

I believe in creation because the book of Genesis in the Bible is clear on the subject, but I cannot deny the existence of prehistoric animals. Somehow it all ties together and God created it all and I believe that someday everything will be revealed to us when we enter the pearly gates.

Meanwhile, I have fallen in love with Tyson Dinosaurs. Paul’s two grandchildren introduced him to Tyson Dinosaurs. Paul introduced them to my husband and was adamant that plain Tyson Chicken Nuggets might not taste the same nor be as good. My husband introduced them to me, and it is agreed we will stick with the dinosaurs.

Do not tell Paul but I microwave them, and they are quickly becoming a food favorite. All I can tell you is this, dinosaurs taste like chicken.