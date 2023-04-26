I sat down on a wicker chair on the back porch by the kitchen door to talk to the neighbor’s cat. No, she doesn’t talk back. Well, that’s not entirely correct, she has a sweet weak meow that I am pretty sure me042623-ans, “I would like a slice of turkey, please.” She has us trained and visits often for her special treat.

From where I sat there is a side street about 20 yards from the porch. Boo Boo, as we call the cat, was rubbing against my legs, when a car went roaring by. Only there was no roar. The car was travelling way more than the speed limit and was accelerating. However, the only sound I heard was tires on the pavement and the swish of wind as it went flying by. It was one of those new electric cars.

I’m not against electric vehicles and the positive impact they could have on our environment in the future, but they stir some disappointment within me as they will be the demise of something I held dearly in my early years. In the words of Marvin Gaye, “what’s going on?”

I’ll tell you what’s going on, GM, Ford, and other car makers have announced they will be dropping AM from the radios in their new electric vehicles. AM radio has been predicted to exit the airways for years. Critics say static, lightning interference, power lines, and equipment magnetic waves interrupt the AM signal and prevent listeners from getting a clear sound. As it turns out, motors in electric vehicles cause this interference on AM radio channels as well. To solve the problem, they will just take the AM option out of the radios. In other words, as electric vehicles become widely available, AM radio is likely to die. The Beach Boys had a song that was popular in the ‘60s called “I’m Picking Up Good Vibrations”. Car makers evidently are not.

Back in the ‘70s AM radio was what I listened to because that’s where all the good rock and roll stations were. Driving back and forth to college, I had the radio up loud blasting away the music of Elvis and the Beatles on the AM channels on my Mustang radio. Roger Miller was singing “King of the Road” and Elvis was belting out “All Shook Up”. In the words of James Brown, “I feel good.”

Around that time FM radio had become the new thing. FM stations broadcast the same songs and artists that I loved, only it was in stereo. The stations had different call signs and had DJ’s and announcers that were not familiar. It didn’t matter at the time as my ‘65 Mustang only had an AM radio and I was listening to stations I had grown up with. The Rolling Stones had a hit in 1965, still being played in 1975 called “I can’t get no Satisfaction.” Rolling down the back roads listening to my favorite AM station was satisfactory enough for me.

In today’s world young adults listen to FM stations and more in their cars. Their rides have radios that pick up signals from satellites as they orbit the world. The satellites beam a huge variety of music and talk shows. Automobile radios can connect via Bluetooth to your phone so you can play the music stored there, and they have connections for your portable MP3 players where you have your favorite songs in a list. Considered old fashioned today are CD players. Most late-model automobiles have radios with them built in. Patsy Cline in 1961 had a hit named “Crazy”. The choices available for radio and music that folks have today seems crazy to me.

I’m not sure why this AM radio thing bothers me so much. I can’t even remember when I last listened to the radio. When my husband and I travel, we prefer talking and enjoying the landscape. When out and about around town, we are concentrating on the reasons for being out and about, preferring not to have the distractions of the radio. We don’t have a radio in our home. We could play or listen to talk shows on our phones or on the computer in the home office, but we don’t. From time to time, we hear an old song in the background of a television show we are watching. We ask Alexa, the voice on our Amazon Echo, to play the song for us. That’s as close as we come to radio anymore.

Simon and Garfunkel sang a song in 1965 called “The Sound of Silence.” That’s what I will soon hear when I try to tune to an AM channel in my Cadillac. I’m not sure why it bothers me. It’s just something else from the past that I must let go of.