I saw an opossum scoot through the back yard just after dark a few days ago. Seeing his or her white face flashing in the light of our flood lights gave me a thrill.

This week I saw seven squirrels foraging near the back porch. They scattered when I opened the kitchen door to get a better look. Not much of a thrill watching squirrels. I see them every day.

There seems to be a swarm of giant yellow and black bees out back flying to and from a cedar shrub. I would not say they are thrilling to watch; in fact, they are terrifying to me. The pest control guy was here this week and we asked him to identify and formulate a plan for removal, relocation, or provide for the demise of these huge horrifying insects. I am not a fan of things that bite or sting.

He identified the bees as cicada killers. I was positive that he made that up. It just sounded like a fabricated name that would make him look like a hero when he hosed them down with his insect mixture forcing them to vacate.

We quickly googled the name he gave us for the bees, for no other reason than to prove that cicada killer was fictitious. To our surprise it’s the real deal. It seems that these bees attack and kill cicadas, then they carry the limp cicada bodies back to the nest to feed their young. Just like our bug guy testified, they are for the most part harmless to humans. Since they are not likely to bite or sting people, we voted to grant them amnesty and to allow them to do their thing. I am not a fan of those prehistoric looking cicada shells I keep finding in my potted plants on the porch either. So maybe the cicada killers serve a purpose.

That is the extent of the wildlife we have at our home in the city. We pardoned the bees, and they are now OK to stay. Their status was upgraded from terrorizing to tolerable. The squirrels are neither thrilling nor frightening, so we wish them the best; as long as they stay out of our bird feeder. The opossum excited me and I considered feeding him as he looked a little on the lean side. My husband informed me that we are feeding him, he has taken one bite out of about a dozen of his prized tomatoes in the garden. Mr. Opossum doesn’t know it but he’s skating on thin ice. He may want to play possum and appear dead if my husband catches him in his mater patch.

We really have no clue about wildlife. I heard my husband laughing when he was on the phone with his brother recently. It seems he shot a hole in his wife’s watering can. Paul was shooting at a skink which he described as a huge lizard with a blue tail. I’m not sure of the outcome surrounding the lizard’s health, but I suspect Vicky, his wife, was not happy about her leaking water can.

When my brother-in-law and his wife retired, they built a home in the mountains near Eagle Rock, Virginia. They love the mountains and solitude. He texted my husband that in one week he had seen one bear, three doe deer in his back yard, a hawk chasing a bird, a fox scampering through his property, a buck with a huge rack had just passed across his yard as he was texting us, and he tells us that he hears coyotes howling at night. He further informed us that he has seen around five bears since the first of the year. My husband texted him back saying that he should sell tickets.

We compromised with our wildlife allowing them to coexist with us; however, I don’t think my brother-in-law has the same options. We can work it out with our critters so they can remain in and around our yard and we maintain control over them. Paul on the other hand is coexisting with them and he loves it. The deer eat his flowers down to the dirt as he says. Hawks can fly in and out as they please, his dogs would probably be no match for a coyote or a fox. The bears, well they can do whatever they want to do.

The only thing he tries to maintain control over are the big lizards with the blue tails. However, I suspect the skinks are safe too, as long as they hang around his wife’s watering cans. Going forward the watering cans will be a skink safe zone.