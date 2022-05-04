DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: What a bunch of turkeys

The word “turkey” has multiple meanings.

Other than being the main course that graces our dinner table on Thanksgiving, the word “turkey” might refer to a failed Broadway show. Management might say the show is a turkey, meaning it is a flop, and will not be profitable. Another person might request that they and another person should talk turkey. What they mean is that they want to have a frank and honest conversation. Then there is the derogatory definition. Someone might call another person a turkey, meaning they think someone is slow, stupid, or inept.

With that said I am sure you can understand my initial confusion when I ran across a story by Bethany Brookshire, special writer for The Washington Post, about a D.C. turkey sending a jogger to an urgent care facility. My first reaction was to ask myself which of our elected officials has done something foolish in a Washington, D.C., park. There is nothing scarier than a rogue politician.

After reading a little further into her story I discovered that this turkey is a real honest to goodness bird that Ben Franklin once considered a better choice for our national bird over the bald eagle. I could not stop reading this narrative about a bird that once was held in such high esteem. I guess you could say I gobbled the article up.

It seems this tom turkey has decided to relocate himself from the forests surrounding D.C. and set up residence in a park/trail in the District of Columbia. He evidently is a bit self-absorbed and has no desire to share his newfound piece of heaven with the residents and politicians of our capital. Trespassers have been warned that he has attacked joggers and bike riders on the trail. According to the article one visitor threw two telephones, a radio, and finally his bicycle at Tom Turkey to distance himself from this turkey’s personal space. According to the park bike rider, the bird was mad and has spurs that appear to be lethal.

Scientists (plural, meaning more than one) and park rangers (plural, meaning more than one) have been tasked to catch ole Tom and return him to the comfort of the nearby woods. So far Tom flies across the border eluding capture into a nearby state until things cool off and then returns to the park where he has staked a claim. This has been going on for a while, it seems. I’m not sure what the annual salary of scientists and park rangers are in D.C., but I suspect someone has had to increase their operating budget to cover the cost of this turkey hunt. Talk about a bunch of turkeys, people in the agency that is spending money on the capture of this elusive bird are the real turkeys. I have a nephew who could have ole Tom bagged, tagged and on the dinner table by sundown. I doubt he would charge D.C. for the service and in fact might even invite the scientists and park rangers to a Southern deep-fried turkey dinner.

Our elected officials on Capitol Hill have not chimed in yet. I am quite sure that the Republicans are looking at this and pointing fingers at the Democrats thinking that if they had been allowed to continue building walls this unwelcome bird would have never made it across the border between the forest and urban D.C. They are probably thinking that based on his angry demeanor, and his inability to get along with others, he was most likely considered an undesirable by the other turkeys to start with. They assume the head turkeys governing the woods decided to put him out and let D.C. deal with their problem. Send him back, the Republicans say. The logic is that if the turkey’s homeland does not want him, we don’t want him.

Democrats, on the other hand, are most likely thinking that this situation is simply unfair and un-American. Their solution would be to grant asylum. They think they can change his situation, by feeding him, providing him with some stimulus checks, sign him up with some Obama Care, and demand that he gets some rent-free shelter until he can get his feet on the ground.

They probably feel this turkey is a victim of circumstances and the best way to deal with him is to throw some money at him.

So, what is my take on this situation? I think it’s spring. I think he flew into D.C. in search of a mate. He probably heard that there was a bunch of turkeys in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.