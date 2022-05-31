DREW MCKISSICK: Democrats stay out of GOP primary

Yet again, Democrats continue to make the case for abolishing open primaries here in South Carolina.

Last week, I read an editorial urging Democrat voters in the Seventh Congressional District to vote in the Republican primary for Congressman Tom Rice. The writer urges Democrats to do so in hopes of defeating the Trump endorsed candidate.

Why does the staunch Democrat writer feel so strongly about opposing a Trump endorsed candidate to the point of urging other Democrats to neglect participating in their own primary for governor, state superintendent of education and everything else?

Simply put, he doesn’t like former President Trump and by default does not like anyone Trump supports, which makes total sense because the writer is a lifelong Democrat.

So that begs the question? Why should a lifelong and current Democrat have the opportunity to meddle in another party’s candidate selection process and encourage others to do so as well? In short, he shouldn’t.

There are a variety of ways to go about registering by party and abolishing open primaries. Here in South Carolina, we do it the worst way. And it’s something our primary voters have told us repeatedly. That’s why, again, we have an advisory question on our primary ballot: “Should people have the right to register with the political party of their choice when they register to vote?” In 2018 and in 2020, an overwhelming majority of close to 88% voted yes. We expect to see a similar result this year because it’s not rocket science. It's called freedom of association.

Further, political parties exist primarily to nominate candidates to public office that represent their beliefs. It's the most important thing that a party can do, along with helping those candidates win in November.

However, in South Carolina, when parties go do that most important function, state law forces them to allow anyone to vote in their primaries and have a say in that nominating process – even if they are lifelong, current Democrats who are attempting to undermine the party’s nomination. The result is that it can often be twisted and not representative of the party.

Simply, voters should have the opportunity to affiliate with the political party that closest aligns with their beliefs and work together to elect candidates without worrying that members of the opposing party will interfere, like what the writer was advocating for in the upcoming June 14 primary.

And if I remember correctly, in 2020 when a small group of conservatives–on their own doing– participated in “Operation Chaos” in an attempt to elect Bernie Sanders instead of Joe Biden in the South Carolina Democrat Presidential Primary, Democrats across the state called foul.

My answer then is my response now: it’s another reason to abolish open primaries. Letting people of a different political party vote in the opposing party’s primary is an insane legal requirement, and it undermines the legitimacy of each party’s nominating process.

Now in fairness to the writer, he mentioned Democrats didn’t put anyone up for office in a large number of positions. We agree that’s embarrassing. Democrats this year offered less candidates across the state than they did in 2018 -- by a lot.

The solution to that problem, however, is not meddling in the Republican primary. The answer requires Democrats get better ideas that attract more South Carolinians to their cause, and thus becomes a better organized party that recruits and runs more candidates.

Of course, we as Republicans welcome fellow conservatives, whether they’ve historically thought of themselves as Independents or even Democrats, to join with us. Come actually join the Republican Party if you agree with our platform and support candidates that do too. The more conservative South Carolinians we bring under our political umbrella, the more political clout and policy success the conservative movement will have in South Carolina.

After reading the writer’s call urging fellow Democrats to vote in the upcoming Republican primary, I'm reminded of the quote that suggests, "A conservative is a liberal who's been mugged by reality.”

So, to our liberal friends we say, "Keep out," and come back if and when reality sets in.

Drew McKissick is the state chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party. He serves on the RNC’s Election Integrity Committee and Presidential Nominating Process Committee.