EDITORIAL: "What to Watch" replaces TV grids

The way we watch television has evolved over the years.

From the early days of TV through the 1970s, most people received TV signals on rabbit ears or an antenna perched on your roof. You had the three networks, public broadcasting stations and, perhaps, an independent station or UHF stations. Cable television became available in the United States in 1948, but it didn’t capture the majority of the market until 1992 when 60 percent of U.S. households tuned into cable television and all their channel offerings.

Somewhere between 2007 and 2008, viewers starting cutting the cord to cable TV as subscription prices grew out-of-control and internet TV packages started to flourish. Two big things made streaming content to your TV easier – the first Roku player and Apple TV. Also, about that time, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon started to release apps for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV, which put a ton of great content at your fingertips.

Once you ditch cable, you quickly discover how much content is available online to view on your television.

The transition away from cable to internet TV has created many platforms – YouTubeTV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirectTV stream, Philo, Disney+, Paramount+ and others.

With so many internet and cable TV options, the TV grid in a newspaper simply doesn’t keep up with TV viewers habits.

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at the Morning News have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers.

It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information our readers deserve. So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward.

So, the grids are gone forever, and will be replaced by television show and movie recommendations on a daily basis. We feel this provides more information to all our subscribers than the traditional grid.

Some subscribers will prefer using grids. We’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly.

TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication – TV Guide Magazine – an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953.

For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information in an advertisement in today’s edition.

You can save 80 percent off the cover prices by using the exclusive voucher in the advertisement or calling 1-855-604-7404 and mentioning “plan4.” You can also go online to tvweekly.com/plan4 to register for TV Weekly.

Like TV, newspapers have to evolve with the times.

We’ve noticed our subscribers TV viewing habits and have determined a half page of recommendations that will affect all of our readers is preferable to a TV grid that falls way short of that. But for our subscribers who prefer a grid, TV Weekly is a good option.