LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 2021 Global Beer Responsibility Day

As the country’s leading brewer, with more than 19,000 employees across the United States, Anheuser-Busch (A-B) care deeply about the communities we call home. We’re committed to keeping our friends, families, and neighbors healthy and safe, and one way we work toward this is by promoting safe rides—a top A-B & Crown Beverages priority for more than 100 years.

Drunk driving is still a major problem in the U.S. There is an average of 300,000 incidents a day from alcohol-impaired driving, a preventable problem. Data shows that alcohol-impaired fatalities on the road had been steadily declining, but in the last ten years, the figure has plateaued at around 10,000 fatalities annually.

Historically, Anheuser-Busch has been a leader in this space with our first safe ride campaign launching in the early 80s. But we know we need to accelerate our efforts to reach this key target, so we’ve teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to create a first-of-its-kind industry coalition. Three leaders in our respective industries with the one shared goal of ending drunk driving.