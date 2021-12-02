 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELWOOD WATSON: Conservatives cling to faux outrage over critical race theory
0 Comments

ELWOOD WATSON: Conservatives cling to faux outrage over critical race theory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elwood Watson

 

Unless you’ve been in a deeply comatose state, you’ve probably noticed the profoundly intense battles occurring over the issue of critical race theory, the latest bogeyman for many right-wingers.

A number of conservative cultural critics have been working morning, noon and night in an attempt to discredit proponents of the movement. While some of these antics have been amusing, others attacks have been disingenuous and downright offensive. In some cases, certain teachers have been subjected to physical, verbal and various other sorts of abuse, and in some cases, death threats.

Things have reached a fever pitch in a handful of state legislatures. Some states, like as Mississippi, Tennessee (where I currently live) and Oklahoma, have enacted laws prohibiting the teaching of such content, arguing that this kind of literature teaches children to develop an augmenting hatred for their nation and causes white children to feel bad about themselves.

None of this is true, and conservatives who have weaponized the issue for political gain know this.

This is just one of the numerous defensive positions that have been echoed by many on the political, social and cultural right. Charges of being “anti-American,”  “racially divisive,” and “hate-filled” have been leveled at those who highlight issues of prejudice in American society. Some of the most fervent observers have also been freely hurling terms like “Marxist” and “communist” as insults. Conservatives believe they have found another issue in the so-called culture wars to entice their largely bigoted, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic base of voters with.

These (largely white) men and women believe the nation has become infested with hordes of immigrants, overtaken by non-white radicals, and become saturated with gays and lesbians advocating supposedly “perverted and unhealthy lifestyles.” Predictably, the situation has become a battle royal of irrational emotions.

Groups invade school board meetings, swarming like locusts while targeting school districts and bombarding administrators with tedious, time-consuming requests. They also routinely engage in chronic litigation alleging discrimination against white students.

Unfortunately, these agitators have become superheroes in right wing circles, and have successfully placed the debate over critical race theory front and center on the national stage.

Critical race theory recognizes that systemic racism is part of American society and challenges the beliefs that allow it to flourish. Some of the theory’s earliest origins can be traced back to the 1970s, when lawyers, activists, and legal scholars realized the advances made during the civil rights era of the 1960s had stalled and were in need of a jump start of sorts.

It is one of a number of approaches that examine white supremacy. The model combats the nostalgic beliefs of those who harbor the idea of a sedate America that was once innately fair and confronts those who seek to promote and embrace a “let bygones be bygones” message among the American public. Most notably, it is not taught at the K-12 level.

Sadly and predictably, most of the drama is rooted in politics. Because it’s all but impossible to tar President Biden with a “radical leftist democrat” brush, MAGA supporters and other right-wingers need a more frightening villain to keep their people engaged. They believe they’ve found a suitably malevolent specter in the form of critical race theory, and at the moment, offering up a scapegoat appears to have had some temporary effect in terms of fostering hostility. But the truth is such victories are likely to be Pyrrhic.

In a nation where the majority of children who inhabit the public education system are students of color, it will be imperative that the history of Black and Indigenous people of color be included as part of the curriculum. Moreover, white fragility, white supremacy and intellectual dishonesty are vices that must and will always be challenged.

Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

ALLIE BROOKS: Thou hast taught me to say, It is well

My brothers and sisters, we have entered the time of the year that is very challenging for many of us. The Thanksgiving hymn, “We Gather Together,” reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to gather together to be reminded and acknowledge the blessings of God.

BARBARA ASHLEY: My time of the year
Opinion

BARBARA ASHLEY: My time of the year

Greetings of the season, my loyal readers. I’m still from the old school of “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” and I don’t say that to offend anyone. I get offended because people seem to forget the reason of the season. How would you like for people to celebrate your birthday and not invite you?

+2
CAL THOMAS: The Rittenhouse verdict
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: The Rittenhouse verdict

Before the right to keep and bear arms is stated in the Second Amendment, the Founders wrote why they believed it necessary for people to arm themselves as part of a "militia." They said it is a "necessity to the security of a free state." The Founders knew that liberty is not the natural state of humanity and must be defended against government authorities and lawbreakers who try to limit or abolish it. That is why the Preamble to the Constitution begins: "We the people," not you the government.

TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory
Opinion

TOM DORSEL: The Jelly Donut Theory

Years ago as kids, Mark Koenig and I came up with what has come be known in philosophical circles as the “Jelly Donut Theory.” Little did we realize at the time how far reaching and robust its implications would be.

LISA NELSON: Big Brother, the pocketbook and privacy
Opinion

LISA NELSON: Big Brother, the pocketbook and privacy

The Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Plan” is currently sitting at a hefty 2,500 pages – more than 100 times larger than The Communist Manifesto, a 23-page pamphlet. And the proposed spending would make even Marx and Engels blush.

DICK POLMAN: Chris Christie’s rehabilitation humiliation
Opinion

DICK POLMAN: Chris Christie’s rehabilitation humiliation

If Bill Murray were to star in a sequel to Groundhog Day, he’d wake up to the Sonny and Cher alarm clock, take the cold shower, step in the puddle, parry the insurance agent, trudge to the gazebo…and see Chris Christie doing his same old song and dance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert