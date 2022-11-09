For those facing hunger this holiday season, think 211

As November traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday season, many South Carolinians are eagerly awaiting the celebrations they will share with their friends and family, often around a dinner table.

Yet, for our neighbors who do not know where their next meal will come from, the thought of preparing a Thanksgiving feast can bring on additional worry and stress.

Food insecurity is a widespread issue that impacts thousands of people across the Palmetto State all year long. If you or someone you love suffers from hunger, you are not alone. Across the state, 1-in-10 of our neighbors face hunger daily — and more than 150,000 of them are children.

While these statistics are already significant, food insecurity is a growing problem in our state. While magnified by the pandemic, issues like the rising costs of commodities across our daily lives continue to increase these numbers daily.

Individuals in Florence County and South Carolina are in dire need of everyone’s support and action against food insecurity.

Unfortunately, many people do not know where to go in their community to get confidential and reliable assistance. There are more than 900 food banks available to help statewide with organizations operating in every county.

To help even more people access these resources, United Way of Florence County is excited to support 211, a texting platform that automatically connects users with local organizations providing aid. This program serves as an incredible asset to support those in need in our community.

The United Way Association of South Carolina is the first United Way program in the nation to offer this resource, which was launched with support from the Duke Energy Foundation.

As the holidays approach, we want to raise awareness of the platform as many families struggle with food insecurity in Florence County.

How to access 211 resources211 is a convenient, easy-to-remember number that links people suffering from daily or emergency needs with important community services through text messaging.

To find resources available in Florence County or another community, simply text “FOOD” to 211-211. Based on your mobile device’s location, the system will automatically respond with relevant information.

Now more than ever, we rely on our devices to quickly connect us with information.

For people living in rural areas and food deserts, this program eliminates the need for broadband internet and cuts down on long wait times that have long been required to connect with community resources.

Suffering from need doesn’t follow a convenient schedule; that’s why 211 is available 24/7 in English and Spanish. Alongside feeding resources, 211 provides assistance with housing, utilities and programs provided by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

We know food insecurity can be a hardship for many, and we are committed to fighting for the health, education and financial prosperity of every person in our community. If you need assistance, please know that resources are available – and 211 and your local United Way are here to help.