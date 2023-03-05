The passing of Bill Kinney of Bennettsville last Sunday has left many, me included, very sad. We must remember, however, the accomplishments and recognitions related to his 65 years of incredible achievements—not only in his home town but throughout the state of South Carolina and nationally.

The purpose of my writing this op-ed is to recall several areas of mutual interest which I had with Bill over the years.

First—Wofford College – Bill’s grandfather, father, three uncles and son all attended Wofford. He presently has a grandson who is a sophomore student there. He graduated in three years with a BS in pre-med intending to be a physician – and he was accepted to medical school before completing his third/senior year. During his 3rd year he served as student body president, editor of the college handbook and the yearbook and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Then he an epiphany and decided to return to Bennettsville to live his life as a journalist and historian. In 1995 he was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters by Wofford College. He said, “This was my most cherished distinction.”

I can only say that when I attended Wofford it was hopefully to make me a better student. When Bill went to Wofford it made Wofford a better college.

Bill’s son William Light Kinney III (Light) died in a tragic auto accident in 1989. He was a rising junior at Wofford. In memory of Light, Bill and the family endowed a memorial scholarship at Wofford—The William Light Kinney Scholar program. In addition, Bill and his late wife, Peggy Kinney, made a gift of a life-size statue of Light to the college and it stands at the entrance to the college library, Sandor Teszler Library. It is the only statue standing on the Wofford College campus grounds!

My other special memory of Bill was his involvement at his First United Methodist Church to chair a committee to raise money for the purchase of a new vehicle for the Methodist project in Jeremie, Haiti. Needless to say his fundraising efforts were successful. In 1976 Bill went to Jeremie to visit the project. I was on my way to Jeremie at the same time to do eye surgery. Bill, my son Mark and I spent a wonderful week together. He returned to write an extensive and informative article in the South Carolina Methodist Advocate. This article brought everyone up to date on the Jeremie project.

I could ramble “philosophic” about Bill for a long time. His obituary in the Tuesday, February 21, Morning News is remarkable in covering so much of this Marlboro County Renaissance Man.

It was my privilege to have known Bill, to have had him as a good friend and to be able to say “thank you for all you did.”