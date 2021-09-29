Inflation threat means it’s time to pump brakes on spending

That’s the certain recipe for inflation: increasing the money circulating in an economy (increasing demand) versus the amount of goods and services available for purchase (reducing supply). When demand for goods and services exceeds their supply, prices go up. So, that flood of federal dollars we’ve recently seen is a reason we’re seeing higher grocery bills today. The question is, how long will rising prices continue, and how bad will they get?

Certainly, downplaying the inflation threat is the politically convenient move.

When sluggish growth is the main threat to the economy, Washington’s standard remedy is a spending spree. But when the predominant threat is inflation, a spending spree drives up inflation even more. That’s when it’s time for Washington to cut up its credit cards. That’s not what the White House wants to hear as it’s pushing another massive spending bill.

The White House says the current bout of inflation is driven by a couple of factors temporarily causing demand to outpace supply: people spending their savings because businesses and factories have re-opened, and lingering labor shortages and bottlenecks caused by the shutdowns. Officials insist inflation will be short-lived.