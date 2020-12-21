JULES WITCOVER: Biden’s reputation for bipartisanship faces the test

The president-elect said he had been in touch with seven senior GOP senators, and he may well have taken heart in how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had suddenly acknowledged Biden’s election and congratulated him. It remains to be seen whether that gesture, and his mild rebuke to Trump’s feud against the man who beat him at the polls, will lead to any post-Trump collaboration in the Senate.

Biden met with McConnell on Tuesday and said afterward: “We agreed to get together sooner than later.” Of Perdue and Loeffler, he dimissively observed, “I need two senators from the state who want to get something done, not two senators who are just going to get in the way.” It was a comment that said nothing of his hallowed ability to work across the partisan aisle.

At the same time, Biden cautioned progressive Democrats among civil right leaders he addressed via video call not to get enmeshed in an intramural squabble over criminal justice. “I also don’t think we should get too far ahead of ourselves on dealing with police reform, because (the Republicans) already labeled us as (being for) 'defund the police.' That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country,” he said.

Such accommodations seemed to illustrate there are limits to Biden’s willingness to split the difference on some controversial issues.