LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call to rescue 157 years of history

We are writing this op-ed to mobilize and unite the members of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church to save our church from being mortgaged for the pastor’s personal agenda. We are at a point where we must take action to prevent the destruction of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, a 157-year-old African American historical monument to our community.

It is an honor to stand before other congregations and in the community to say proudly, “I am a member of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.” New Hopewell is our home. It is where we began our Christian journey as believers in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Other members share the same history and love the church as much as we do. We don’t want to mortgage our spiritual home. In addition, we don’t want our children and future generations to lose the church to foreclosure.

It is with much sadness and trepidation we write this letter to the editor in opposition to our beloved pastor, deacons, trustees and church leadership.

Several of them have decided to use church facilities as collateral to procure a $200,000 loan to purchase an 8,000-square-foot warehouse and 11 acres of land. The purpose of the warehouse is to stockpile furniture, appliances and lawn equipment for profit, favoritism and personal gain.

The decision to use the facilities was not brought before members of the church for approval.

We are at an unfortunate point in administering church business and managing its finances where members are bypassed and bullied for challenging leadership decisions which are detrimental to the survival and sustainability of the church.

And for making a decision to obtain a loan based on a misguided vision?

Some of the deacons and trustees adamantly oppose the pastor’s plan. They insist the loan request be brought before members for a vote. Their concerns involve the inability to repay the loan, the lack of a community needs assessment, and a nonexistent business plan. The church does not have the money, manpower, skills, equipment and organizational structure to manage a furnishings program.

However, a greater concern is using the church as collateral!

New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is a historical African American Church. The church was founded in 1865 by former slaves under a grape arbor. The land was owned by a former slave who donated the land to build a church.

To this date, and to our knowledge, the church has never been used as collateral, or placed in bondage, to get loans. Today is a sad day.

NHMBC has a distinguished reputation in the community and the Pee Dee Baptist Association. The church is a force for good for all people, especially those who lack the resources to access essential services. Most important, it is a beacon of hope for the unsaved and believers.

It would be a disgrace to use the church as collateral to benefit one’s personal agenda. Please join us and others in prayer as we fight to save New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

JOHN L. GRAHAM

Society Hill