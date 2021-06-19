LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Father's gift

God has honored you, giving you the gift of being a father.

"But by the grace of God I am what I am and his grace to me was not without effect." (1 Corinthians 15:10)

Fathers, always consult God when making decisions concerning your children.

"Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord and whose hope is in the Lord." (Jeremiah 17:7)

Your children look up to you with eyes and hearts that see only love and guidance-show them Jesus.

"Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me.'" (Matthew 19:14)

Your legacy is your children. Be the best father you can be. Your children deserve the best.

"Love the Lord with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments I give to you today are to be on your heart. Impress them on your children." (Deuteronomy 6:5-6)

Children may sometimes try your patience. Remember you were once a child.

"Fathers do not exasperate your children. Instead bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord." (Ephesians 6:4)