LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Father's gift

God has honored you, giving you the gift of being a father.
"But by the grace of God I am what I am and his grace to me was not without effect." (1 Corinthians 15:10)
Fathers, always consult God when making decisions concerning your children.
"Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord and whose hope is in the Lord." (Jeremiah 17:7)
Your children look up to you with eyes and hearts that see only love and guidance-show them Jesus.
"Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me.'" (Matthew 19:14)
Your legacy is your children. Be the best father you can be. Your children deserve the best.
"Love the Lord with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. These commandments I give to you today are to be on your heart. Impress them on your children." (Deuteronomy 6:5-6)
Children may sometimes try your patience. Remember you were once a child.
"Fathers do not exasperate your children. Instead bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord." (Ephesians 6:4)
Children want to grow up so fast. Keep them grounded. Guide them with love and not harsh words.
"Fathers, do not embitter your children or they will become discouraged." (Colossians 3:21)
Fathers, you have a heavenly father you can go to at anytime for wisdom and advice.
"Our Father who art in heaven." (Matthew 6:9)
God chose you to be a father to your children. They are a blessing and a gift.
"Children are a heritage from the Lord." (Psalms 127:3)
If at anytime your children stray, please pray. God is always listening.
"Train up children in the way they should go and when they are old they will not depart from it." (Proverbs 22:6)
God help fathers to be godly examples for their children.
"In everything set them an example by doing what is good, In your teaching show integrity, seriousness, and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned." (Titus 2:7)
Keep God first in your house.
"He and all his family were devout and God fearing." (Acts 10:2)
Fathers, please give strength, courage and most of all love and God to your children and stand back and watch them blossom and grow.
"I have no greater joy to hear that my children are walking in the truth." (3 John 1:4)
Happy Father's Day.
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence