Long ago it was, in the late 1980s. I was in a hurry to get back to South Carolina. Thus did I take Georgia Highway 22, known also as the Crawfordville Road. I knew that road would take me to I-20 but it took me somewhere else — the past. I drove through farmland and wooded tracts and when I entered a place called Philomath, I knew at once it was an authentic place stranded in time.