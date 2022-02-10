LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be your best

Encouragement: A building word, builds your self-esteem, helps you to grow emotionally and also helps you to be the best you can be.
There have been some who never received encouragement growing up. They may have been told they would never amount to anything. All children and adults need positive encouragement to keep them from feeling like a failure or being discouraged.
I have had several people and family members encouraging me to write more. One special person, who has recently passed away, always encouraged me to keep writing -- he was a big encouragement to me. That encouragement made me want to write more. It builds self-esteem. I t truly makes you want to be the best that you can be.
The world needs more encouragement. I want to encourage everyone to be the best that you can be, be kind, be compassionate, be forgiving, be helpful and most of all give encouragement.
1 Thessalonians 5:11: “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up.”
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence