LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden fails to build back better

Inflation is the highest in (40) years. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates tomorrow (6/15/22) a half point to three-quarters. Energy, gas and groceries are the highest ever. The Dow Jones was down 880 points Monday. It is down another 200 to 300 points on Tuesday.
People can kiss their 401K's goodbye. The Jan. 6 Committee Hearings are a big cost to taxpayers. More hearings to come. Big waste of money. We all know what happened. Inflation coming and more market crashes coming.
Recession may be next
The Fed is behind the eight ball. BBB. Thanks Biden
Joe Younginer
Florence